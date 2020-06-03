Attica Raceway Park sets Saturday rain date if needed

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will open for the 2020 season Friday, June 5 with the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 sprints. There is a rain date of Saturday, June 6. Gates will open Friday at 5 p.m. with racing under way at 7:45 p.m.; should the Saturday rain date be needed, gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Due to the State of Ohio’s COVID-19 virus restrictions, there will be no fans allowed to be in attendance. There will be a limit of 10 members per race team including the race driver and pit passes must be purchased in advance at $32 per pass (3 years-old and up). No pit passes will be sold the day of the race and teams can redeem their 10 passes at the back pit gate. Teams may call in to 419-680-5606 to purchase their 10 passes which can be purchased up to noon on Thursday, June 4. Do not leave a message to call back – you must speak to Rex LeJeune, Director Operations.

Who ever calls in to purchase the passes with a credit card must have the names of all 10 on the team and everyone must have an ID. If members of each team don’t arrive at the pit window together, a list of those who will be arriving later must be provided. Should a team not be able to attend Saturday if the rain date is used, please contact LeJeune. Passes will be good for the following week.

Also, Friday’s event is full points for all three divisions. However, should Saturday’s rain date be used, points will only be awarded to the 410 and 305 sprints as the late model teams may have committed to compete at other tracks that day.

The races will be televised by DIRTVision with the broadcast including all three divisions. Fans may watch by either purchasing a single event pay-per-view option ($24.99 per night) or become a Fast Pass subscriber which gives them every World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series event, plus Australian races, the Xtreme DIRTcar Series, Knoxville Raceway weekly racing, Williams Grove Speedway weekly racing, and the DIRTcar Summer Nationals with a year-round Fast Pass for only $39 a month (The Knoxville Nationals, Kings Royal, and USA Nationals are not included in the Fast Pass). It’s all available at www.DIRTVision.com

Race teams are highly encouraged to download and fill out all necessary paperwork in advance including the 1099 tax forms, driver information form, COVID-19 waiver and minor release forms (17 and under). Forms should be printed off in color and filled out and brought to the track the day of the race.

There will be no media credentials issued for this event and push trucks will be by invitation only.

Teams are being asked to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines including not bringing those with underlying health issues, immunocompromised individuals and those the Center of Disease Control say are most at risk. If you have a fever or other symptoms please stay home and it is highly suggested race team members wear masks.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.