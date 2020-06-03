SANTOS SET TO DO DOUBLE-DUTY DURING INDY SUMMER NATIONALS

From David Sink

May 31, 2020 – Bobby Santos III will be very busy during the upcoming

“Indy Summer Nationals” at Lucas Oil Raceway June 20. In addition to

his participation in the Must See Racing non-wing sprint car event,

Santos will also be competing in the Midwest Supermodified Series (MSS)

winged Supermodified event.

Santos is no stranger to Supermodified competition. The Franklin,

Massachusetts native ran the cars regularly early in his career. Santos

has transitioned primarily to asphalt sprint car and USAC Silver Crown

competition in recent years. But he occasionally competes is

Supermodified events when time allows and there are no conflicts. The

“Indy Summer Nationals” will allow Santos to compete in a

Supermodifed close to home as he now resides in Noblesville, Indiana.

“I’ve been running Supermodifieds off-and-on my entire career”

explained Santos. “Jeff West here in Indy built a Supermodified that

we ran at the Oswego Classic last year. This race is essentially in both

of our back yards and it made sense to do it”.

Santos has proclaimed Lucas Oil Raceway to be one of his favorite tracks

on several occasions. He has won a handful of times at the .686 oval

during his career. Being able to race two different types of cars on the

same day at LOR will be special to Santos. “I’ve always enjoyed

going to LOR. Running the Supermodified there is gonna be wild. I’m

definitely looking forward to that portion of the event.

I wouldn’t say it’s gonna be easy running multiple cars in one day.

But growing up in the Northeast I did a lot of it, running multiple cars

in one day. A lot of times I’d run a Supermodified or Modified and a

NEMA midget in the same day. I’ve grown accustomed to doing it, but

it’s never easy, and can be a challenge”.

To date, the $4,000-to-win Must See Racing non-wing sprint car portion

of the event is generating a lot of interest and excitement. As of May

31, there were already over 30 expected entries with more expected to

announce their participation in the days leading up to the event. Due to

the overwhelming response, promoter Michael Moore has stated he will

start all capable cars if it does not exceed 40 starters if necessary.

Santos is optimistic and very positive of the large number of cars that

will be participating in the sprint car portion of the event.” I think

with what’s going on in the world, and the currents state of pavement

sprint car racing, I think it’s hard to tell people they can’t race

if they show up. I think it’s a good thing they’re gonna let

everyone race. I hope everyone will race respectful and do a good clean

job. That’s exciting for everybody that there is this kind of

enthusiasm. All the lapped cars could provide some excitement in the

race. It should be a good show” concluded Santos.

Santos is less than four months removed from his last win. Santos

captured a non-wing sprint car event at Showtime Speedway in Pinellas

Park, Florida on February 19 and looks to capture is second sprint car

victory of the season during the “Indy Summer Nationals”.

The 30-lap $3,500 to win and $1,000 to start MSS Supermodified event is

expected to draw a solid field of cars. Early entries to date include

Kyle Edwards, Mike McVetta, Danny Shirey, Trent Stephens, Talon

Stephens, and 6-time Oswego Classic champion Greg Furlong among others.

For more info including limited available seating details log onto

www.fridaynightstreetracing.com [1] or call (317) 796-6186.

Links:

——

[1] http://www.fridaynightstreetracing.com/