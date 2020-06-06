Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws at Beaver Dam Raceway World of Outlaws Brad Sweet (#49) and Sheldon Haudenschild racing for the lead on Friday during the World of Outlaws event at Beaver Dam Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) The World of Outlaws four abreast parade lap on Friday June 5, 2020 at Beaver Dam Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#71), Brad Sweet (#49), Parker Price-Miller (#14), and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) during the World of Outlaws parade lap at Beaver Dam Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#71) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) racing for position Friday at Beaver Dam Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Shane Stewart (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Sheldon Haudenschild racing for the lead on Friday during the World of Outlaws event at Beaver Dam Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kasey Kahne (#9) racing with Mark Dobmeier (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet . (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) racing with Mark Dobmeier (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet following his victory with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet following his victory with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet and his crew following his victory with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Sweet Passes Haudenschild Late to Win at Beaver Dam World of Outlaws tickets on sale for Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway on June 20 World of Outlaws Return to Dakota State Fair Speedway in South Dakota in 2020 NOS Energy Drink Boosts Stockton Dirt Track Race to $20,000-to-win Event NOS Energy Drink Boosts Black Hills Speedway Race to a $20,000-to-win Event Beaver Dam RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws