Skagit Speedway Airing Round 2 of Thursday Night Thunder on Pay-Per-View

ALGER, Wash. (June 8, 2020) – The season opener at Skagit Speedway was a rousing success last Thursday when the dirt oval hosted Round 1 of Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

The 3/10-mile track springs back to life this Thursday for another round featuring Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Sportsman Sprint Cars and Northwest Focus Midgets thanks to the support of Farmers Insurance and agent Trisha Proszek. Funtime Promotions will kick off the action with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. (Pacific) and qualifying at 7:30 p.m.

The state of Washington continues to allow participant-only events because of COVID-19 so no fans are allowed into the grandstands. However, the entire night of competition will be broadcast via a live video stream at http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

The price for the Pay-Per-View is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. Pit passes are $35 per person. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

A stout field participated in last week’s 66th annual season opener, including 25 drivers in the Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars division. Eric Fisher edged Colton Heath by 0.061 of a second for the thrilling victory. Craig Moore captured the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds main event and James Bundy won the Outlaw Tuners A Main.

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder featuring Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Sportsman Sprint Cars and Northwest Focus Midgets

Skagit Speedway features a live video stream of its racing competition from hot laps through the checkered flag of the final race of the night. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

