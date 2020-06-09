See the “Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett” in Your Next Visit to Knoxville!

By Bob Baker

(National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum) June 9, 2020 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum hopes to see you this summer for our “Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett” exhibit! The exhibit, is currently on display through October 1, and features the cars, memorabilia, and much more from the career of one of our newest National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees, Greg Hodnett!

A total of eight cars are exhibited in honor of the driver who accumulated over 250 wins in his sprint car career. From the first car Greg drove to the last, you will get a complete perspective on Greg’s career.

In addition to the cars, over 70 artifacts have been donated or loaned by fans and family to be part of the exhibit. An interactive touchscreen display features a storyline of Greg’s life in racing, family scrapbooks, details on the cars displayed, video clips, and a chance to spend hours researching his career.

The cars on display this summer include the 1986 “B” car that started his career in Memphis, the 1993 #4a he drove to World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year, the Two Winners #8TW that he campaigned through the alphabet at the Knoxville Nationals and captured his first WoO win, the Apple Motorsports #12 that helped shift his focus to racing in Pennsylvania, the famous Hamilton Motorsports #77, the J&S Fabrication #22 he drove to the 2009 Williams Grove National Open victory, the Trone Outdoor Motorsports #39, and the Heffner Motorsports #27 in which he garnered his final win.

“Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett” t-shirts and posters are available as well. Get them at the museum, by visiting www.SprintCarStuff.com, or by calling 641 842-6176.

The “Salute to Champions” has been an annual tradition at the NSCHoF&M since 2011. Drivers honored in the past have included Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Mario Andretti, Steve Kinser, Doug Wolfgang, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Indy drivers, Sammy Swindell, Bryan Clauson and AJ Foyt, Jr.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com

