Freddie Rahmer Wins at Selinsgrove

From Shawn Brouse

SELINSGROVE, PA (June 12, 2020) — Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville wired the field for the 25-lap Modern Heritage 410 sprint car win

at Selinsgrove Speedway on Friday night, taking home $4,000 for his first victory

of the season anywhere and the first of his career at the Snyder County oval.

In the 20-lap limited late model main, Andrew Yoder of Selinsgrove took the win, worth $1,200.

The initial start of the 410 sprint car main was red-flagged when Steve Buckwalter turned over at the exit

of turn two.

But before that happened, polesitter Rahmer drove low through the turns and watched as Kyle Reinhardt

whipped to his outside through the turns, threatening to surge ahead and into

control.

So when Rahmer got a second chance at the start after the red, he stayed higher around the oval in the first

and second turns, thwarting Reinhardt’s advances in order to hold control.

Rahmer began lapping cars with six away, allowing Reinhardt to close down some of his advantage over the

field but a caution with 10 laps completed for a stopped Mike Walter II.

cleared the track for Rahmer on the restart.

Walter had been running a strong fourth before his misfortune.

Rahmer was able to get away when action resumed while Brian Montieth and 11th starter Blane

Heimbach battled for fourth with Heimbach taking the spot on lap 11.

The pair battled for the spot for the remainder of the race before Montieth finally returned the favor

with just one lap to go.

The leader meanwhile had entered traffic again with six laps to go but this time Reinhardt wasn’t able

to run him down, instead settling for second, 1.691 seconds behind at the

finish while flirting with the outside rail in the third turn.

Rahmer became the 195th different super sprint car winner in the history of the track.

Jeff Halligan of Ephrata drove a steady race the entire distance to hold third place to the finish.

Heimbach settled for fifth.

Sixth through 10th went to Justin Barger, Lucas Wolfe, Cale Thomas, Chase Dietz and Ryan Smith.

Twin heats went to Rahmer and Reinhardt.

Shawn Miller led the first two laps of the limited late model main before a caution flag bunched the field

with Andrew Yoder restarting second.

Yoder blasted under Miller when action resumed in the first turn and drove up across the track to take

Miller’s line away in the second turn.

After that, Yoder withstood several restarts with Miller giving chase however Miller failed to challenge

for the win.

The race was stopped twice,once for a five-car crash in the third turn on lap 13 and again on a restart

when a piece of debris struck the assistant flagman.

Yoder took the win by 1.883 seconds over Miller, Kevin Probst, Jared Fulkroad and Devin Hart.

Sixth through 10th went to Tommy Slanker, Craig Wagaman, Doug Ishler, Matt Murphy and John Schoch.

Brad Mitch was credited with 13th although he originally crossed the line in fifth before coming

up light in post race inspection.

Heats went to Ryan Zook, Miller and Todd Snook.

Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove, PA

Saturday June 12, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt

2. 33W-Mike Walter II

3. 5B-Justin Barger

4. 99M-Kyle Moody

5. 39-Cale Thomas

6. 12-Blane Heimbach

7. 24-Lucas Wolfe

8. 1st-Steve Surniak

9. 19-Curt Stroup

10. 49H-Bradley Howard

Heat Race #2:

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer

2. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

3. 45-Jeff Halligan

4. 21-Brian Monteith

5. 75D-Chase Dietz

6. 72-Ryan Smith

7. 5-Dylan Cisney

8. 11-TJ Stutts

9. 33-Jared Esh

10. 24B-Dustin Baney

Feature:

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer

2. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt

3. 45-Jeff Halligan

4. 21-Brian Monteith

5. 12-Blane Heimbach

6. 5B-Justin Barger

7. 24-Lucas Wolfe

8. 39-Cale Thomas

9. 75D-Chase Dietz

10. 72-Ryan Smith

11. 11-TJ Stutts

12. 99M-Kyle Moody

13. 33-Jared Esh

14. 19-Curt Stroup

15. 5-Dylan Cisney

16. 33W-Mike Walter II

17. 24B-Dustin Baney

18. 1st-Steve Surniak

19. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

20. 49H-Bradley Howard