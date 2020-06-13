Freddie Rahmer Wins at Selinsgrove

From Shawn Brouse
SELINSGROVE, PA (June 12, 2020) — Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville wired the field for the 25-lap Modern Heritage 410 sprint car win
at Selinsgrove Speedway on Friday night, taking home $4,000 for his first victory
of the season anywhere and the first of his career at the Snyder County oval.
In the 20-lap limited late model main, Andrew Yoder of Selinsgrove took the win, worth $1,200.
The initial start of the 410 sprint car main was red-flagged when Steve Buckwalter turned over at the exit
of turn two.
But before that happened, polesitter Rahmer drove low through the turns and watched as Kyle Reinhardt
whipped to his outside through the turns, threatening to surge ahead and into
control.
So when Rahmer got a second chance at the start after the red, he stayed higher around the oval in the first
and second turns, thwarting Reinhardt’s advances in order to hold control.
Rahmer began lapping cars with six away, allowing Reinhardt to close down some of his advantage over the
field but a caution with 10 laps completed for a stopped Mike Walter II.
cleared the track for Rahmer on the restart.
Walter had been running a strong fourth before his misfortune.
Rahmer was able to get away when action resumed while Brian Montieth and 11th starter Blane
Heimbach battled for fourth with Heimbach taking the spot on lap 11.
The pair battled for the spot for the remainder of the race before Montieth finally returned the favor
with just one lap to go.
The leader meanwhile had entered traffic again with six laps to go but this time Reinhardt wasn’t able
to run him down, instead settling for second, 1.691 seconds behind at the
finish while flirting with the outside rail in the third turn.
Rahmer became the 195th different super sprint car winner in the history of the track.
Jeff Halligan of Ephrata drove a steady race the entire distance to hold third place to the finish.
Heimbach settled for fifth.
Sixth through 10th went to Justin Barger, Lucas Wolfe, Cale Thomas, Chase Dietz and Ryan Smith.
Twin heats went to Rahmer and Reinhardt.
Shawn Miller led the first two laps of the limited late model main before a caution flag bunched the field
with Andrew Yoder restarting second.
Yoder blasted under Miller when action resumed in the first turn and drove up across the track to take
Miller’s line away in the second turn.
After that, Yoder withstood several restarts with Miller giving chase however Miller failed to challenge
for the win.
The race was stopped twice,once for a five-car crash in the third turn on lap 13 and again on a restart
when a piece of debris struck the assistant flagman.
Yoder took the win by 1.883 seconds over Miller, Kevin Probst, Jared Fulkroad and Devin Hart.
Sixth through 10th went to Tommy Slanker, Craig Wagaman, Doug Ishler, Matt Murphy and John Schoch.
Brad Mitch was credited with 13th although he originally crossed the line in fifth before coming
up light in post race inspection.
Heats went to Ryan Zook, Miller and Todd Snook.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Selinsgrove, PA
Saturday June 12, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt
2. 33W-Mike Walter II
3. 5B-Justin Barger
4. 99M-Kyle Moody
5. 39-Cale Thomas
6. 12-Blane Heimbach
7. 24-Lucas Wolfe
8. 1st-Steve Surniak
9. 19-Curt Stroup
10. 49H-Bradley Howard
Heat Race #2:
1. 51-Freddie Rahmer
2. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
3. 45-Jeff Halligan
4. 21-Brian Monteith
5. 75D-Chase Dietz
6. 72-Ryan Smith
7. 5-Dylan Cisney
8. 11-TJ Stutts
9. 33-Jared Esh
10. 24B-Dustin Baney
Feature:
1. 51-Freddie Rahmer
2. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt
3. 45-Jeff Halligan
4. 21-Brian Monteith
5. 12-Blane Heimbach
6. 5B-Justin Barger
7. 24-Lucas Wolfe
8. 39-Cale Thomas
9. 75D-Chase Dietz
10. 72-Ryan Smith
11. 11-TJ Stutts
12. 99M-Kyle Moody
13. 33-Jared Esh
14. 19-Curt Stroup
15. 5-Dylan Cisney
16. 33W-Mike Walter II
17. 24B-Dustin Baney
18. 1st-Steve Surniak
19. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
20. 49H-Bradley Howard