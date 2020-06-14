Brett Ream Sweeps ASCS Elite North Weekend at El Paso County Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

CALHAN, Colo. (June 13, 2020) – Making it a perfect weekend at El Paso County Raceway, Brett Ream was the class of the field Saturday night with the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series.

Advancing to the point from the fifth starting spot, the Todd Plemons improved his Friday finish by one with Zack Merritt doing the same to grab his place on the night’s podium. Matt Bolin and Nick Nichols, from 11th, completed the top five.

Brian Hardman crossed sixth with Jeff Seesholtz, Jesse Fernandez, Gary Land, and Ryan Devitt, making the top ten.

ASCS Elite North Non-Wing

El Paso County Raceway

Calhan, CO

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Heat Race #1

1. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[4]

2. 5X-Clint Schubert[1]

3. 16-Brian Hardman[5]

4. 75-Nick Nichols[8]

5. 28-Ryan Riggs[2]

6. 55-Gary Land[3]

7. 21-Brad Wasson[7]

8. 61-Jesse Fernandez[6]

Heat Race #2

1. 17-Todd Plemons[1]

2. 8-Brett Ream[5]

3. 43-Ryan Oerter[7]

4. 74-Zack Merritt[8]

5. 59-Butch Hardman[2]

6. 77-Colt Treharn[4]

7. 28B-Matt Bolin[6]

8. 35-Ryan Devitt[9]

DNS: 5-Mark Bensenberg

A-Main

1. 8-Brett Ream[5]

2. 17-Todd Plemons[3]

3. 74-Zack Merritt[2]

4. 28B-Matt Bolin[7]

5. 75-Nick Nichols[11]

6. 16-Brian Hardman[1]

7. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[6]

8. 61-Jesse Fernandez[12]

9. 55-Gary Land[9]

10. 35-Ryan Devitt[15]

11. 5-Mark Bensenberg[16]

12. 5X-Clint Schubert[8]

13. 43-Ryan Oerter[10]

14. 28-Ryan Riggs[13]

15. 59-Butch Hardman[14]

16. 77-Colt Treharn[4]

DNS: 21-Brad Wasson