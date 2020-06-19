$10,000 TO WIN 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK HODNETT CUP UP FOR GRABS

By Robert Miller

The powerful roar of the 410 Sprints will return to the Hill on Tuesday night, June 30 when the Pennsylvania Sprint Speed Week Series joins the 358 NASCAR Modifieds in this always thrilling double header at the Grandview Speedway. This will mark the opening event of the 2020 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series and $10,000 will go to the winner of the 35 lap 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup. This event is dedicated to the memory of former Thunder on the Hill Champion Greg Hodnett, who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is a trophy that belonged to Greg Hodnett and will now carry the name of every winner of the Hodnett Cup. Joining the high powered 410 Sprints will be the always exciting 358 NASCAR Modifieds taking part in a series of qualifying events leading up to the $3,000 to win 30 lap feature. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Event sheets and payoff details for both the 410 Sprints and 358 Modifieds are posted on the website at www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com. Grandstand admission for this event is $30 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 11 and kids five and under will be admitted for free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

Advance tickets for this event are available by calling 443-513-4456. Please speak clearly, provide you first and last name and the number of tickets you need. There is no need to leave your phone number. Tickets may be paid for and picked up on race night at the Will Call Window after 4:30 PM. With advance tickets, you may enter the grandstands immediately after receiving your tickets. We do ask that you please bring exact change. General admission tickets will go on sale at 5 PM.

The Thunder Series will continue on Tuesday night, August 4 when the USAC National Midgets invade the Hill for the 2nd Annual Ken Brenn Midget Masters also joined by the 358 NASCAR Modifieds with action getting underway at 7:30 PM. On Thursday night, August 27, Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 sprints will bring the party to the Hill with the 358 NASCAR Modifieds being part of this double header on Levan Machine & Truck Night at Grandview.

The Thunder Series will close out 2020 with the Annual October Halloween event on Saturday night, October 17 with the Trick or Treat Triple 20’s for 358 Modifieds joined by the Sportsman with a 6 PM starting time.

The conditions and requirements under the COVID-19 situation are ever changing and we will provide updates as we approach race night. To offer the safest possible conditions for our fans, competitors, officials, safety crew and track employees, we are making the following requests.

Please bring exact change when purchasing general admission tickets or pit passes.

We also advise that you wear a face mask, although not mandatory.

When possible, especially when standing in line, practice social distancing and be consideration of the individuals around you.

Also, as much as we want you to join us, if you are not feeling well, please do not attend.

2020 marks the thirty-first season of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at Grandview Speedway. Grandview Speedway is a one-third mile high banked dirt oval located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, PA.

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 30 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speed Week Hodnett Cup & 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, August 4 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Midget Masters & 358 Modifieds*

Thursday, August 27 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Levan Machine & Truck Presents:

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds”

Saturday, October 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM

MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman

