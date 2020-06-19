Path Valley Event Cancelled Due to Persistent Rain

SPRING RUN, PA (June 19, 2020) — The event featuring non-wing super sportsman scheduled for Friday June 19, 2020 at Path Valley Speedway was cancelled due to rain. The non-wing super sportsman return Saturday for another program at Path Valley.
