Sprint Cars and Midgets Invade Skagit Speedway This Thursday for Thursday Night Thunder Event Airing Online

ALGER, Wash. (June 22, 2020) – Round 4 of Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation is set for this Thursday at Skagit Speedway.

The bullring has hosted a trio of epic nights thus far with the common theme being a stellar race in the Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars division. Funtime Promotions has added that class to the existing program of Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars and Northwest Focus Midgets for the race this Thursday evening thanks to additional support from the Rayce Rudeen Foundation as well as Jim and Therise Kirkham of K Pro Auto Inc.

Skagit Speedway continues to abide by state regulations in place because of COVID-19 so the event is participant only. However, a live video stream at http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV will air the race from hot laps through the checkered flag on the final event.

The price for the Pay-Per-View is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

Colton Heath has been in the mix to win each of the three Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars main events this season. Eric Fisher topped him by 0.061 of a second on June 4 and Brock Lemley nipped Heath by 0.048 of a second on June 11. Heath broke through last Thursday by edging Trey Starks for the triumph by 0.471 of a second.

Bill Rude won the Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars feature and Evan Margeson claimed the Northwest Focus Midgets race on June 11 during the lone race for each division this season.

Qualifying is at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) this Thursday with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

UP NEXT –

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation featuring Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars and Northwest Focus Midgets

WATCH LIVE –

Skagit Speedway features a live video stream of its racing competition from hot laps through the checkered flag of the final race of the night. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

MEDIA LINKS –

SKAGIT SPEEDWAY –

