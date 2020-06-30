Setters Sweeps Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series Show at Electric City Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (June 30, 2020) – James Setters is undefeated on the young season after winning his second straight Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series race last Friday at Electric City Speedway.

Setters, who was driving for Mike Quigley, swept the night by winning both his heat race and the main event.

“We started off in the heat and I didn’t get too good of a start,” he said. “I got to fourth right away and then got passed by a guy in the middle. I was running the top and switched to the bottom. I passed two guys and a couple of laps later I got the other two guys.”

The heat race win earned a spot into the feature redraw. Setters pulled the No. 2 to line up on the outside of the front row for the main event.

“I ran the top again in the main event,” he said. “I saw a nose peak under me so I moved to the bottom. I heard them once and then I looked down the next lap and saw them. I figured I better protect the bottom. It felt faster. I had started second guessing myself when I got traffic and wasn’t passing them as fast as I wanted to. I’m glad I moved down the track.

“We fixed up the motor before this race and it was running better than it did the first night. It’s all coming together.”

Setters will return to Electric City Speedway this Friday for his third straight race at the track.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 26 – Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. – Heat race: 1 (5); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

2 races, 2 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 2 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., with the Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

SPONSORS –

