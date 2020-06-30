Skagit Speedway Showcasing $2,000-to-Win Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars Event Via Pay-Per-View This Thursday

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (June 29, 2020) – Skagit Speedway is offering its biggest payout of the season this Thursday when Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars will battle for a $2,000-to-win, $400-to-start event.

The 360 Sprint Car Independence Open marks the fifth straight week that the division has invaded the oval as part of Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation. Skagit Aggregates Modifieds, racing for $1,000 to win thanks to support from Highline Performance, and Outlaw Tuners are also on this week’s program promoted by Funtime Promotions.

Racing continues to be participant only because of COVID-19, but Skagit Speedway is offering a live video stream to watch all of the action. The race can be viewed by visiting http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

The price for the Pay-Per-View is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

Devon Borden used a late-race pass last Thursday to become the fourth winner in as many Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars races at Skagit Speedway this season. Eric Fisher, Brock Lemley and Colton Heath also have victories.

Craig Moore and Tyson Blood have split the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds races this year while James Bundy and Andrew Schukar each have an Outlaw Tuners triumph.

Qualifying is at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) this Thursday with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation featuring Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners

Skagit Speedway features a live video stream of its racing competition from hot laps through the checkered flag of the final race of the night.

Skagit Speedway is a premier 3/10-mile, high-banked dirt oval located in Alger, Wash. The season traditionally runs from April through September with featured divisions including Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners. The track also hosts special events each year, including a visit by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com.