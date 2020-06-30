Stout Field Expected to Tackle TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (June 30, 2020) – Approximately three dozen elite midget racers will converge upon Airport Raceway this weekend for the 5th annual Midget Round Up presented by Burtis Motor Company.

The dirt oval in Garden City, Kan., hosts the marquee TBJ Promotions event on Friday and Saturday with two divisions of winged micro sprints also competing both nights.

“We’re excited to showcase a great field of midget and micro sprint drivers this weekend,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “The Midget Round Up has built on its success each year and we anticipate another stellar event featuring great racing this weekend.”

The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League and the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association are sanctioning the midget competition with NOW600 Series Winged ‘A’ Class micro sprints battling to win the Brandon Barbo Memorial. NOW600 Series Restricted ‘A Class micro sprints round out the program.

Tickets for the 5th annual Midget Round Up are $15 for adults on July 3 and $20 on July 4. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks, Maupin’s Truck Service and Rapid Cost for their continued support of the event.

TBJ Promotions is in its 11th year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event in 2020 is the 5th annual Midget Round Up, which is July 3-4 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.TBJPromotions.com.