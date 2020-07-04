Dobmeier Recovering After Surgery

(July 4, 2020) — Mark Dobmeier is recovering following surgery after a crash Friday with the World of Outlaws at Cedar Lake Speedway. Dobmeier underwent back surgery on Saturday at St. Paul Hospital following the incident with the procedure ending around 6:00 central time. Currently we don’t have any further details on Dobmeier’s condition or extent of his injuries at this time other than the surgery was deemed successful.

Dobmeier was involved in an accident during the third heat race and was transported via ambulance to St. Paul Hospital. World of Outlaws officials indicated Dobmeier was awake and talking with the safety crew before being transported. Dobmeier’s team facebook page posted Saturday morning he was being prepped for back surgery this morning.

Dobmeier from Grand Forks, North Dakota is best known for being a dominatnt force with the Northern Outlaw Sprint Car Association. In recent years he has branched out beyond the River Cities Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, and Huset’s Speedway three-night circuit traveling to other venues.