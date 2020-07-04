Fireworks Finale Goes to Justin Henderson at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 4, 2020) – It was the Fourth of July and Town Crier Night at Knoxville Raceway, and the racing definitely brought the fireworks here Saturday night! Justin Henderson held off Brian Brown at the line to win his tenth career 410 feature here, and first since Season Championship Night in 2015 aboard the Sandvig Motorsports #7. Aussie Scott Bogucki lost a lead late in the 360 main event, but made a last lap pass to reclaim it. Russ Hall won for the second time this year, and for the fourth time in his career in the Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance.

Henderson led Kasey Kahne and Austin McCarl from the pole early in the 20-lap 410 feature. Brian Brown entered the top five on the second lap and two laps later got by Trey Starks for fourth.

Henderson entered lapped traffic on lap seven. McCarl worked by Kahne on lap eight, and Brown followed him into third in heavy lapped traffic at the halfway point. As Henderson worked through traffic, Brown was bottled up in traffic and Kahne got back by him into the third spot.

With four laps to go, Starks was running sixth, when he got upside down in turn two. At the time, McCarl was seriously pressuring Henderson for the lead in traffic in three and four. The stoppage gave Henderson a bit of a reprieve, as he led McCarl, Kahne, Brown and Lynton Jeffrey back to green.

Henderson maintained his lead, while Brown went to work on Kahne for third, passing him with two to go. McCarl was putting pressure on the leader again and slid in front of Henderson in one and two. Henderson was able to duck back under his challenger and maintain the lead.

Brown had something left as well. He grabbed second from McCarl in one and two on the last lap, and was gaining on Henderson entering three and four. As Henderson cruised on the high side, Brown hit the low side of four. A drag race ensued, with Henderson just edging Brown by sixty-six thousandths of a second for his tenth career 410 win here and a $4,000 payday.

Brown was second, ahead of Austin McCarl, Kahne and Terry McCarl. Matt Juhl, Jeffrey, Davey Heskin, Josh Schneiderman and hard-charger Tasker Phillips rounded out the top ten. Brown set quick time, while Roger Crockett, Sawyer Phillips and Chris Martin were heat race winners. McKenna Haase won the B main.

“We had a heck of a competitor there champing at the bit,” said Henderson in Victory Lane. “It was a little hairy after the restart. The wing would come back on the straightaway, and come back ahead. I’m so excited! It’s been so long since I’ve been here. I can’t explain how happy I am. I’m sure they were all over me with the way the wing was handling. It was a pivotal moment to have that red. It really helped us win.”

Joe Beaver was the early leader in the 20-lap 360 feature. Scott Bogucki and Harli White trailed him early. Brian Brown was vying for a $2,000 bonus for sweeping the class for the weekend, but that fell by the wayside on lap three when he exited with apparent rear-end problems on his car.

Beaver led Bogucki, White, Jamie Ball and Josh Higday back to green. Bogucki reeled Beaver in, and slid in front of him to lead lap five. A Clint Garner spin added to a frustrating night for the former track champ, and brought the caution flag. On lap seven, Washington state visitor JJ Hickle brought a red flag with a flip in turn two. He walked away.

Bogucki led Beaver, White, Ball and Kaleb Johnson back to the green flag. Ball quickly took third, and then got by Beaver on lap eight. White followed him into third as Beaver had gotten over the turn two cushion and into the wall, losing ground.

On lap 16, Ball really gained on the leader in traffic, and with two laps to go, took the point in heavy lapped traffic. Ball led coming for the white flag, but Bogucki was battling back and got the lead back heading into turn one. He held on for the $2,000 score, his first here at Knoxville.

Bogucki’s won over Ball, White, Jack Dover and Davey Heskin. Johnson, Higday, Matt Covington, Carson McCarl and Kelby Watt completed the top ten. Brown set quick time over the 38-car field, and Dover, Calvin Landis, Beaver and McCarl were heat winners. Chris Morgan claimed the B main.

“I made a dumb mistake in the heat race and ran into the fence,” said Bogucki in Victory Lane. “The boys had to change everything from the motor plate back. I almost pulled the pin, until they said I was starting on the pole. It was a good race. I led one of these before with two to go and got overtaken, and it happened again. I decided that wasn’t going to happen this time. I was looking at the middle there, and I know when it throws dirt at it, you can get a good run. It’s one of those things when you’re leading, you’re a sitting duck. It’s one of those things I didn’t want to have to attempt until I had to. It was great.”

Russ Hall led the distance in the 15-lap Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance feature. The only stoppage came when Tyler Barrick upset his car in turn one, one lap into the event. Unfortunately, it was the second night in a row for Barrick, who walked away from the incident.

Evan Epperson chased Hall the distance, while Jeff Wilke moved up to finish third after starting sixth. Mike Mayberry was fourth and Brandon Worthington was fifth. Hard-charger Matthew Stelzer, Joel Thorpe, Matt Johnson, Chris Walraven and Mike Johnston rounded out the top ten. Johnston and Thorpe won the heat races.

“I have to thank everyone on this team,” said Hall in Victory Lane. “I just want to thank everyone for coming out. This feels great.”

Next Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11 will be the Second Annual Brandt Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals featuring the Amsoil USAC National Sprint Cars and POWRi/WAR non-wing sprints. The 360 sprint class will be in action Friday, and the 410’s will take to the track Saturday. For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or check out Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (2), 16.193; 2. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (15), 16.601; 3. 55, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (27), 16.617; 4. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (16), 16.687; 5. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (1), 16.714; 6. 9, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (17), 16.727; 7. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 16.730; 8. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (21), 16.732; 9. 2KS, Jeff Swindell, Memphis, TN (14), 16.810; 10. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (8), 16.838; 11. 9W, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (22), 16.843; 12. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (25), 16.912; 13. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (13), 16.927; 14. 19, Paige Polyak, Tiffin, OH (4), 16.927; 15. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (24), 16.942; 16. 11, Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK (26), 16.942; 17. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (6), 16.960; 18. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (7), 17.010; 19. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (11), 17.181; 20. 55M, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (12), 17.252; 21. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (18), 17.279; 22. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (9), 17.451; 23. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (5), 17.494; 24. 65, Jordan Goldesberry, Springfield, IL (23), 17.595; 25. 50, Mike Ayers, Waukee, IA (20), 17.798; 26. 23, Russel Borland, Kewaskum, WI (19), 17.981; 27. 14K, Tori Knutson, Monticello, MN (3), 18.460.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Roger Crockett (1); 2. Davey Heskin (2); 3. Brian Brown (6); 4. Terry McCarl (4); 5. Matt Juhl (3); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 7. Bobby Mincer (7); 8. Skylar Prochaska (8); 9. Mike Ayers (9)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.6: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. Austin McCarl (4); 3. Paige Polyak (2); 4. Ryan Giles (3); 5. Justin Henderson (5); 6. Trey Starks (6); 7. Russel Borland (9); 8. McKenna Haase (7); 9. Joe Simbro (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.6: 1. Chris Martin (1); 2. Josh Schneiderman (2); 3. Jeff Swindell (4); 4. Kasey Kahne (5); 5. Hunter Schuerenberg (6); 6. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (3); 7. Tasker Phillips (7); 8. Jordan Goldesberry (8); 9. Tori Knutson (9)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 2:21.8: 1. McKenna Haase (1); 2. Skylar Prochaska (2); 3. Jordan Goldesberry (4); 4. Russel Borland (6) / 5. Mike Ayers (5); 6. Joe Simbro (3); 7. Tori Knutson (7)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Justin Henderson (1); 2. Brian Brown (6); 3. Austin McCarl (3); 4. Kasey Kahne (2); 5. Terry McCarl (8); 6. Matt Juhl (16); 7. Lynton Jeffrey (7); 8. Davey Heskin (10); 9. Josh Schneiderman (14); 10. Tasker Phillips (20); 11. Hunter Schuerenberg (5); 12. Sawyer Phillips (12); 13. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (18); 14. Chris Martin (15); 15. Jeff Swindell (9); 16. Roger Crockett (11); 17. Ryan Giles (13); 18. Bobby Mincer (19); 19. Skylar Prochaska (22); 20. Paige Polyak (17); 21. McKenna Haase (21); 22. Russel Borland (24); 23. Trey Starks (4); 24. Jordan Goldesberry (23). Lap Leader: Henderson 1-20. $750 Jocko’s Sprint Parts Hard-charger: T. Phillips.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (3), 17.192; 2. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (2), 17.200; 3. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (11), 17.201; 4. 17W, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (5), 17.256; 5. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (9), 17.273; 6. 66, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (13), 17.336; 7. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (6), 17.369; 8. 83, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (10), 17.455; 9. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (4), 17.482; 10. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (21), 17.494; 11. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (34), 17.506; 12. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (8), 17.514; 13. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (36), 17.523; 14. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (15), 17.538; 15. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (32), 17.565; 16. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (29), 17.605; 17. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (24), 17.643; 18. 13MJ, Brandon Halverson, Jackson, MN (1), 17.654; 19. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (16), 17.709; 20. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (27), 17.727; 21. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (7), 17.727; 22. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (30), 17.742; 23. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (12), 17.803; 24. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (37), 17.805; 25. 23, Devon Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH (25), 17.810; 26. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (26), 17.881; 27. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (18), 17.910; 28. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (17), 17.916; 29. 4, Evan Martin, California, MO (19), 17.926; 30. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (20), 17.977; 31. 4C, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (31), 18.162; 32. 05, Colin Smith, Sheldon, IA (35), 18.166; 33. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (14), 18.270; 34. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (23), 19.130; 35. 03, Jamey Ogston, Duluth, MN (22), 19.225; 36. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (33), 19.378; 37. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (38), 21.317; DQ (No Report to Scales) 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (28).

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:05.5: 1. Jack Dover (4); 2. Brian Brown (6); 3. Ryan Leavitt (2); 4. Matt Moro (3); 5. Riley Goodno (1); 6. Scott Bogucki (5); 7. Devon Dobie (7); 8. Evan Martin (8); 9. Alan Zoutte (9) DNS – JJ Beaver

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:05.9: 1. Calvin Landis (1); 2. Matt Covington (3); 3. Alex Hill (4); 4. Ricky Montgomery (5); 5. Jamie Ball (6); 6. Clint Garner (10); 7. Brandon Halverson (2); 8. Nathan Mills (8); 9. Christian Bowman (7); 10. Ben Brown (9)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Joe Beaver (4); 2. Chris Morgan (1); 3. JJ Hickle (3); 4. Brad Comegys (2); 5. Josh Higday (6); 6. Eric Bridger (7); 7. Kelby Watt (5); 8. Cody Hansen (8); 9. Jamey Ogston (9)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 2:07.1: 1. Carson McCarl (1); 2. Davey Heskin (2); 3. Kaleb Johnson (4); 4. Dylan Westbrook (3); 5. Harli White (6); 6. Tom Lenz (7); 7. Colin Smith (8); 8. Rob Kubli (5); 9. John Anderson (9)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 3:06.0: 1. Chris Morgan (4); 2. Brad Comegys (2); 3. Riley Goodno (3); 4. Brandon Halverson (1); 5. Clint Garner (18) / 6. Tom Lenz (8); 7. Eric Bridger (7); 8. Devon Dobie (5); 9. Colin Smith (12); 10. Nathan Mills (10); 11. Evan Martin (9); 12. Ben Brown (14); 13. Cody Hansen (11); 14. Alan Zoutte (13); 15. John Anderson (16); 16. Jamey Ogston (15); 17. JJ Beaver (17)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Scott Bogucki (1); 2. Jamie Ball (7); 3. Harli White (4); 4. Jack Dover (5); 5. Davey Heskin (17); 6. Kaleb Johnson (10); 7. Josh Higday (6); 8. Matt Covington (11); 9. Carson McCarl (19); 10. Kelby Watt (12); 11. Dylan Westbrook (20); 12. Clint Garner (24, alt.); 13. Matt Moro (14); 14. Ryan Leavitt (16); 15. Riley Goodno (22); 16. Alex Hill (9); 17. Joe Beaver (2); 18. Rob Kubli (18); 19. Brandon Halverson (23); 20. Brad Comegys (21); 21. Ricky Montgomery (3); 22. JJ Hickle (13); 23. Calvin Landis (15); 24. Brian Brown (8) DNS – Chris Morgan. Lap Leaders: Beaver 1-4, Bogucki 5-17, Ball 18-19, Bogucki 20. $750 Jocko’s Sprint Parts Hard-charger: Garner.

Pro Series Results

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Mike Johnston (1); 2. Russ Hall (6); 3. Mike Mayberry (8); 4. Chris Walraven (3); 5. Carter Chevalier (4); 6. Matthew Stelzer (7); 7. Devin Wignall (5); 8. Tyler Barrick (2)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Joel Thorpe (2); 2. Evan Epperson (6); 3. Brandon Worthington (4); 4. Jeff Wilke (8); 5. Matthew Johnson (7); 6. Chase Young (5); 7. Jaslyn Jones (1); 8. Matt Allen (3)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Russ Hall (1); 2. Evan Epperson (2); 3. Jeff Wilke (6); 4. Mike Mayberry (3); 5. Brandon Worthington (7); 6. Matthew Stelzer (11); 7. Joel Thorpe (4); 8. Matthew Johnson (8); 9. Chris Walraven (9); 10. Mike Johnston (5); 11. Chase Young (12); 12. Carter Chevalier (10); 13. Devin Wignall (13); 14. Matt Allen (15); 15. Jaslyn Jones (14); 16. Tyler Barrick (16). Lap Leader: Hall 1-15. $750 Jocko’s Auto Parts Hard-charger: Stelzer.