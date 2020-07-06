Starting off a 3 Day Race Weekend the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets and West Midgets

Belleville, IL. (07/06/2020) Humboldt Speedway welcomes back POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League along with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League. Friday, July 10th will be both POWRi Midget Leagues only second visit to Humboldt Speedway.

Both POWRi Midget Leagues will go head to head, to start off a three-day race weekend. Starting off night one at the 3/8 mile, high-banked clay oval, Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas. Followed by a two day show at the famous Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri.

The last time the POWRi Midget Leagues visited the speedway, 23 Midgets were in attendance. Jessie Colwell, driver of the #71 for the Keith Kunz Motorsports stable, who was also crowned the 2019 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Champion, captured the win from the 7th position and found himself to the checkered flag first. Who will capture the win and take themselves to victory lane at Humboldt Speedway, Friday, July 10th?

Information on Friday nights event:

Pits will be open at 2:00 P.M.

Driver Registration – 4:30pm to 6:30pm

Drivers Meeting – 6:30pm

Hot Laps – 7:15pm

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.