Oswego Speedway’s Remaining July Events Lost to COVID-19 Pandemic

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 7, 2020) – Over the weekend, the New York State Governor’s office issued its latest update to the executive order regarding race tracks operating with fans in attendance, now barring entry for spectators through Sunday, August 2. This information has forced Oswego Speedway to cancel racing for this Saturday, July 11, and next Saturday, July 18.

“Making these announcements has truly been increasingly difficult with each event we have cancelled,” said track owner, John Torrese. “We are still talking with elected officials every day, and thank our local government for all of their support in getting us up and running as soon as possible. The Speedway is taking a very close look at the legal, financial, and health related risks associated with re-opening and assures everyone that as soon as it is possible to welcome fans back, the gates will open, but it is in our best interest to continue to follow State guidance at this time.”

Racing for the next two weeks would have included a regular show for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds this Saturday, with the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified plus a full program for SBS and 350’s next weekend. These two shows were to be presented by J&S Paving, and C’s Beverage Center, respectively.

If the Speedway is permitted to re-open with fans, the brief 2020 slate would see at least three special events through the month of August, including the potential rescheduling of the Jim Shampine Memorial, and Mr. Supermodified. Classic Weekend remains unaffected at this time.

Closed track testing continues this Friday, July 10. Teams are welcome to sign up by emailing oswegospeedway@gmail.com. Registration forms or other paperwork may still be mailed to the track office.

