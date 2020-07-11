Photo Gallery: 2020 Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Bruschcreek Motorsports Complex All Star Circuit of Champions, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Greg Wilson (#w20) and Brinton Marvel (#21). (Dan McFarland photo) Cory Eliason. (Dan McFarland photo) Josh Baughman (#17) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Dan McFarland photo) Paul McMahan (Dan McFarland photo) Skylar Gee (#99) and Stuart Brubaker (#35). (Dan McFarland photo) Greg Wilson (#w20) and Brinton Marvel (#21). (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Aaron Reutzel. (Dan McFarland photo) Cale Conley. (Dan McFarland photo) Aaron Reutzel. (Dan McFarland photo) Tim Shaffer (#28), Jordan Harble (#5), and R.J. Jacobs (#18). (Dan McFarland photo) Max Stambaugh. (Dan McFarland photo) Gerard McIntyre. (Dan McFarland photo) Kyle Larson. (Dan McFarland photo) Rico Abreu. (Dan McFarland photo) Danny Smith. (Dan McFarland photo) Hunter Schuerenberg. (Dan McFarland photo) Related Stories: Larson Wins the Dean Knittel Memorial Danny Dietrich Wins All Star Feature at Middletown Macedo Scores All Star Victory at Outlaw Speedway Macedo Tops the Posse at Lincoln Speedway Kyle Larson Holds Off Dave Blaney for Ohio Speedweek Victory at Eldora All Star Circuit of ChampionsBrushcreek Motorsports Complex.Photo Gallery