Roarhig Dodges Trouble to Win Glen Niebel Classic

ANDERSON, IN (July 11, 2020) — Tyler Roahrig was able to stay clear of the chaos to win the 125-lap sprint car portion of the Glen Niebel Classic Saturday night at Anderson Speedway. Roahrig took the lead following a restart from a crash on the initial lap that put Kody Swanson several laps down before returning. Roahrig then stay cleared of several other multiple car incidents for the victory. Kyle O’Gara bounced back from being involved in earlier incidents to score the runner up position. Bobby Santos, Dakota Armstrong, and Eric Gordon rounded out the top five.

Chris Lamb was able to bounce back after losing the lead after taking a wild slide through the infield grass on the backstretch to take the lead from Jessica Bean to win the United States Speed Association Kenyon Midgets / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series special event.

21st Glen Niebel Classic

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, Indiana

Saturday July 11, 2020

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 56-Tyler Roarhig

2. 67-Kyle O’Gara

3. 22A-Bobby Santos

4. 7A-Dakoda Armstrong

5. 77-Eric Gordan

6. 12-Chris Neuenschwander

7. 1-James Davison

8. 32H-Nick Hamilton

9. 4-Kody Swanson

10. 32W-Ronnie Wuerdeman

11. 31-Derek Bischak

12. 51-Scotty Hampton

13. 7C-Caleb Armstrong

14. 27-Chris Jagger

15. 22-Johnny Gilbertson

16. 64-Jerry Coons

17. 12W-Billy Wease

18. 18-Travis Welpott

19. 71-Brian Vaughn

USSA Kenyon Midgets / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series

Feature:

1. 9-Chris Lamb

2. 5-Jessica Bean

3. 20-Kameron Gladish

4. 8-Dameron Taylor

5. 99-Ayrton Houk

6. 9K-Nathan Byrd

7. 12-Mason Hoskins

8. 31-Sam Mazzo

9. 00-Colin Grissom

10. 71-Sam Hinds

11. 60-Trey Osborne

12. 24-Jack Macenko

13. 22-Ben Varner