Champion Racing Oil World Of Outlaws Williams Grove Summer Nationals Is July 24 & 25

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Champion Racing Oil World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series Summer Nationals is just two weeks away at Williams Grove Speedway, slated for Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25 at 7:30 pm.

The outlaws sprint cars will invade Williams Grove Speedway for the two-day summer stand to battle the Pennsylvania Posse sprint car stars for the first time this season.

The modern-day, consecutive-year history of the Summer Nationals dates back to 2002 when the show was a three-day event with Danny Lasoski, Joey Saldana and Greg Hodnett taking wins.

However events dubbed “Summer Nationals” were first contested at the oval back in 1972 with Jan Opperman and Bobbie Adamson recorded as the victors.

Both nights of this year’s Summer Nationals shows will include full programs of time trials, heats and feature events.

The July 24 outlaws-posse match will feature a 25-lap main paying $8,000 to win while the July 25 Saturday finale Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals feature will offer $20,000 to the winner.

Last year, Tim Shaffer picked up the Friday Summer Nationals win while Donny Schatz took home the 20K payday on Saturday night.

California’s Brad Sweet is the current outlaws point leader over Donny Schatz. Sweet has seven wins to date this season on the tour.

Lance Dewease is the current Williams Grove Speedway point leader.

Summer Nationals sponsor Champion Brands Champion Racing Oil offers a wide variety of quality racing lubricants, oils, performance additives and fluids at outlets across the nation and online.

On the web, products can be purchased via Smileys Racing Products, Precise Racing Products and Speedway Motors along with many other internet-based companies.

NAPA Auto Parts Stores is just one of many retails outlets that carry Champion products.

Learn more about Champion Racing Oil by visiting www.championbrands.com.

Adult general admission for each day of the Williams Grove outlaws program is set at $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $15. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

