Rico Abreu back on top with All Stars; Victorious at Muskingum for $5,000

From Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing

ST. HELENA, Calif. (July 14, 2020) – Rico Abreu’s final five nights in the Buckeye State for Ohio Sprint Speedweek featuring the All Star Circuit of Champions proved successful for the St. Helena, California-native, ending the five-race stretch with three podium performances, highlighting all starts with a dominating victory at Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville, Ohio, on Thursday, July 9.

Forced to hold off former Outlaw full-timer, Shane Stewart, as well as two-time and defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, for all 30 circuits, the victory was Abreu’s first All Star win in nearly three seasons, claiming $5,000 in the process and adding an Ohio Speedweek win to match his recent PA Speedweek triumph.

“Patience was keen there when we got to lapped traffic. You got guys like Aaron Reutzel, Shane Stewart, Kyle Larson behind you; you gotta really hustle it,” an elated Rico Abreu said in Muskingum victory lane. “My car had a really good right rear squeeze to it, so I could carry a lot of momentum to the center of the corner then just kinda back everything up getting off. My guys did a phenomenal job. They worked all night long and made little tweaks every time we got off of the track. It’s all based on communication with them and making sure you’re giving them the right feedback. I feel like we hit all of our steps.”

Abreu’s other podium results occurred at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex on Wednesday, July 8, where the Californian finished second, as well as at Sharon Speedway where he finished third during the annual Lou Blaney Memorial on Saturday, July 11.

Although unable to double-up in the podium column during action at Sharon Speedway, Abreu capped Ohio Sprint Speedweek with a sixth-place performance during Justin Snyder Salute to the Troops action on Sunday, July 12; Rico started tenth on the grid.

Upcoming plans for Rico Abreu and the Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing/Abreu Vineyards/Curb Records/Lucas Oil Products/Priority Aviation/Salty’s BBQ/Self Made Racing/Sweeney Cars/Dancer Logistics/No. 24 team remain uncertain. Fans are encouraged to stay alert online for continuing updates pertaining to Abreu’s schedule.

2020 Rico Abreu Racing Statistics:

Total Races: 28

Total Wins: 2

Total Top-5s: 11

Total Top-10s: 14

**Stats only reflect starts in RAR #24 Sprint Car