POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League take on I-44

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (07/14/2020) POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League teams get to test their driving talents at the famous I-44 Riverside Speedway this weekend, Saturday, July 18th.

Slated on the docket of fast racing excitement to also compete are the always exciting POWRi Micro’s with Jr. Sprint, Restricted, A-Class Wing, and Non-Wing Micros all scheduled for side-by-side action this Saturday, July 18th. I-44 Riverside Speedway pits will be open at 4:30 pm with driver’s meeting scheduled for 5:45 pm. Wheel Pack Begins at 6 pm with hot-laps and racing action to follow.

The last trip to I-44 Riverside Speedway with the POWRi West Midget League in town, Trey Marcham swept the night. By winning his heat race from the fourth place starting position, then that ultimately made him the high point man for the night, and Marcham took home the victory after 25 laps.

With all standalone POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League events being double points, the chase for the points lead will be outstanding with Saturday’s event. Leading into this weekend, the reigning champion, Andrew Felker has the points lead with a 640-point advantage over the driver Jake Neuman in the second position. The POWRi rookie Trey Gropp, sits back in third with 810 points behind Felker.

