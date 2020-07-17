AUGUST USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE UPDATE

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (July 17, 2020)………The 2020 USAC Silver Crown Champ Car campaign is finally just less than a month away, but a handful of schedule changes have now been made to the August slate as the long-awaited start of the 50th USAC Silver Crown Champ Car season comes to fruition.

The blockbuster racing schedule on Indianapolis 500 weekend is kickstarted that Friday night, August 21, with the Dave Steele Carb Night Classic at the .686-mile paved oval of Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Ind. featuring the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series and the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires.

The Silver Crown debut at Pennsylvania’s Selinsgrove Speedway, the inaugural Bill Holland Memorial, is on as scheduled at the half-mile dirt oval. The Saturday, August 15 round at the .555-mile paved highbanks of Indiana’s Salem Speedway will proceed as scheduled as well for the running of the Joe James-Pat O’Connor Memorial.

The Sunday, August 2 event scheduled to occur at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. has been canceled due to the rescheduling of events at the paved 1.25-mile.

Furthermore, the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield will remain closed and the Saturday, August 22 Bettenhausen 100 race at the one-mile dirt oval will not be able to proceed on the original schedule date.

USAC and track promoters are continuing to work on scheduling further events for the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series in the month of August and beyond.