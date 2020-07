PA Swing Includes Four Races In Five Days

By Nick Graziano

SARVER, PA – July 20, 2020 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades Pennsylvania for the first time in 2020 this week with four races in five days.

The PA Swing will kick off with the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway on Tues., July 21. Then the World of Outlaws will enter PA Posse territory for the Gettysburg Clash presented by Drydene at Lincoln Speedway on Thurs., July 23 and the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway on Fri., July 24 and Sat., July 25.

With half of the season down and several drivers in contention for the Series championship, the four Pennsylvania races could further shake up the epic points battle.

Here are the top storylines to follow this week:

POINTS BATTLE HEATING UP: With half of the World of Outlaws season remaining, the top-five in points are all within 100 points from leader Brad Sweet. The reigning champion, of Grass Valley, CA, is on a rare streak of three DNFs in a row – the first time since 2013 that’s happened in his career – bringing the competition within striking distance.

Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz is now only two points behind Sweet in second and Logan Schuchart is 14 points back in third. Former Rookie of the Year winners Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild have also found themselves in striking distance now with Macedo 56 points back in fourth and Haudenschild 74 points back in fifth.

Sweet and his Kasey Kahne Racing team will be poised to end their string of bad luck during the PA Swing, starting with Lernerville Speedway where Sweet earned his 50th career win in September. He has yet to win at Lincoln Speedway or Williams Grove Speedway but had top-five and top-10 runs at both tracks in 2019.

SCHATZ RETURNING TO FORM: Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, had also found himself on a rare streak of four finishes outside the top-10 and struggled to find consistency. He and his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team have recently broken that streak and are now on a run of four top-fives in a row – three of them runner-up finishes.

There may be no slowing him down during the PA Swing with Schatz having previously won at all three track. He has eight wins at Lernerville Speedway, most recently the 2017 Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup. He has one win at Lincoln Speedway in 2016 – however Schatz had to use a provisional to start the race at the 3/8-mile track last year. And he’s one of the most success drivers at Williams Grove Speedway with 20 wins at the historic track, including a win during the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals last year.

SHARKS SWIM HOME: The Hanover, PA team of Shark Racing will be on the hunt for its first World of Outlaws win in its home state this week. Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen have had a strong 2020 season, so far, with Schuchart currently at five wins and Allen finding more consistency and sitting in the top-10 in points.

Both Allen and Schuchart finished inside the top-10 at all three Pennsylvania tracks last year. With the run of consistently strong finishes they’ve both been putting together; this could be the year the Drydene-backed Shark Racing wins at home.

GRAVEL EYES REPEAT WINS: After struggling to find the consistency he had with his Jason Johnson Racing team last year, David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, and JJR have found their groove again. They’re on a streak of eight top-10s in a row – including their second win of the year at Wilmot Raceway.

They’ll look to keep that streak going during the PA Swing at three tracks Gravel has had success at before. He has one win at Lincoln Speedway in 2017 – the last Outlaw to beat the PA Posse at the 3/8-mile. And last year, he won the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway and won twice at Williams Grove.

MACEDO TARGETS PA SUCCESS: Pennsylvania tracks were Carson Macedo’s Achilles heel last year. In one start at Lincoln Speedway, two at Lernerville Speedway and six at Williams Grove Speedway, the Lemoore, CA native collected one top-10 at Williams Grove in July.

While he’s yet to run a World of Outlaws event at the PA tracks this year, Macedo looks to have the Posse territory figured out. He won the season opening race at Williams Grove Speedway and won the Outlaw Tune-Up last Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. The California kid could find himself back in Victory Lane with is Kyle Larson Racing team – his first win coming at Tri-State Speedway – and make big gains in the points.

THE LARSON RUN: Kyle Larson, of Elk Grove, CA, is on one of the best hot streaks in all of Sprint Car racing. In his last 33 dirt racing events – which includes midgets and Sprint Cars – he has 20 wins and hasn’t finished worse that 6th. Included in that list are his four World of Outlaws wins this year. He’s won the last three Series events he’s entered – most recently the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park.

He’s expected to participate in the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway on Tuesday to go for his fifth Series win this year, fourth win in a row and second Silver Cup victory.

OUTLAWS V.S. PA POSSE: The historic battle between the World of Outlaws Sprint Car stars and the eastern Pennsylvania locals known as the PA Posse picks back up this week at Lincoln Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway.

The Outlaws just about shut out the Posse in the eight races at their tracks last year, beating them 5-2 – Tim Shaffer, neither an Outlaw nor Posse member, won one of the Williams Grove events.

Pennsylvania’s Lance Dewease won at Lincoln Speedway and the second event at Williams Grove Speedway. David Gravel won twice at Williams Grove. Brent Marks – who was a full-time Outlaw last year – won the Nationals Open. And 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz won the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals finale and at Port Royal Speedway.

Will that Outlaw dominance continue this week?

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Tuesday, July 21, at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, PA for the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup | Tickets / Event Info

Thursday, July 23, at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, PA for the Gettysburg Clash presented by Drydene | Tickets / Event Info

Friday & Saturday, July 24-25, at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA for the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals | Fri.Tickets / Sat. Tickets / Event Info

ABOUT THE TRACK

Lernerville Speedway is a high-banked 4/10-mile track

Track Record – 12.334 sec. set by Joey Saldana on May 15, 2002

Online – Lernerville.com

Lincoln Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile track

Track Record – 12.577 sec. set by Greg Hodnett on April 30, 2016

Online – LincolnSpeedway.com

Williams Grove Speedway is a semi-banked 1/2-mile track

Track Record – 16.140 sec. set by Brian Paulus on April 26, 2002

Online – WilliamsGrove.com

3/8-, 4/10- & 1/2-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been two races on a 3/8-mile track in 2020.

Cedar Lake Speedway: Brad Sweet won on July 3 and 4

There have been three races on a 4/10-mile track in 2020.

Jackson Motorplex: Brad Sweet won on June 25 and Logan Schuchart won on June 26 & 27

There have been seven races on a 1/2-mile track in 2020.

Volusia Speedway Park: Donny Schatz won on Feb. 7, Brad Sweet won on Feb. 8 and Logan Schuchart won on Feb. 9

Knoxville Raceway: David Gravel won on May 8, Kyle Larson won on June 12 and June 13

Terre Haute Action Track: Logan Schuchart won on July 12

LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – David Gravel on July 23, Brad Sweet on Sept. 28

2018 – Kyle Larson on July 17, Brad Sweet on Sept. 22

2017 – Donny Schatz on July 18, David Gravel on Sept. 23

2016 – David Gravel on July 19, Donny Schatz on Sept. 24

2015 – Dale Blaney on July 21, Cody Darrah on July 21

2014 – Donny Schatz on July 15, Cody Darrah on July 15, Joey Saldana on Sept. 20

2013 – Donny Schatz on July 16, Daryn Pittman on July 16

2012 – Craig Dollansky on July 17, Tony Stewart on July 17, Dale Blaney on Sept. 22

2011 – Dale Blaney on July 19, Tim Shaffer on July 19, Jason Meyers on Sept. 24

2010 – Lance Dewease on July 20, Joey Saldana on July 20, Donny Schatz on Sept. 25

2009 – Danny Lasoski on July 22, Stevie Smith on July 22

2008 – Jason Meyers on May 13, Steve Kinser on July 15

2007 – Steve Kinser on May 15, Donny Schatz on July 17

2006 – Dean Jacobs on May 19; Donny Schatz on July 18

2005 – Steve Kinser on May 21, Tim Shaffer on July 19

2004 – Steve Kinser on May 25, Sammy Swindell on July 20

2003 – Donny Schatz on May 21

2002 – Stevie Smith on May 15, Ed Lynch, Jr., on July 23

2001 – Mark Kinser on July 24, Danny Wood on Sept. 25

2000 – Sammy Swindell on May 16, Sammy Swindell on July 25, Stevie Smith on Sept. 26

1999 – Steve Kinser on May 25, Mark Kinser on July 27

1998 – Fred Rahmer on May 19, Mark Kinser on July 28

1997 – Sammy Swindell on May 20, Mark Kinser on July 29

1996 – Mark Kinser on May 21, Mark Kinser on July 30

1995 – Steve Kinser on May 23, Stevie Smith on Aug. 1

1994 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 2

1993 – Kenny Jacobs on May 25, Jeff Swindell on Aug. 3, Stevie Smith on Sept. 30

1992 – Sammy Swindell on May 20, Sammy Swindell on July 28, Steve Kinser on Sept. 30

1991 – Jeff Swindell on May 22, Bobby Davis, Jr., on July 31, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 14

1990 – Sammy Swindell on May 23, Steve Kinser on Aug. 1, Bobby Davis, Jr., on Oct. 8

1989 – Dave Blaney on May 24, Tim Green on July 31, Dave Blaney on Oct. 11

1988 – Dave Blaney on May 25, Sammy Swindell on July 27

1987 – Steve Kinser on May 20, Steve Kinser on July 29

1986 – Doug Wolfgang on May 21, Steve Kinser on July 30

1985 – Steve Kinser on May 22, Sammy Swindell on July 31

1984 – Sammy Swindell on June 8, Brad Doty on July 31, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 9

1983 – Sammy Swindell on June 10, Sammy Swindell on June 11, Steve Kinser on Aug. 2, Bobby Davis, Jr., on Aug. 3

1982 – Steve Kinser on May 26, Rick Ferkel on Oct. 12

1981 – Steve Kinser on June 4, Sammy Swindell on Sept. 1

1980 – Doug Wolfgang on May 14, Rick Ferkel on July 16

1979 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 29

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Lance Dewease on May 15

2018 – Freddie Rahmer on July 19

2017 – David Gravel on May 17

2016 – Donny Schatz on May 19

2015 – Greg Hodnett on May 13

2014 – Stevie Smith on May 14, Daryn Pittman on July 17

2013 – Danny Dietrich on May 16

2012 – Danny Dietrich on May 10

1998 – Fred Rahmer on May 30

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 31

1996 – Mark Kinser on June 1

1995 – Steve Kinser on June 3, Dave Blaney on Aug. 6

1994 – Steve Kinser on June 4, Steve Kinser on Aug. 7

1993 – Andy Hillenburg on June 5, Bill Brian Jr. on Aug. 8

1992 – Steve Kinser on May 25

1991 – Sammy Swindell on May 25

1989 – Chris Eash on May 20, Don Kreitz on May 27, Bobby Davis Jr. on July 29

1988 – Sammy Swindell on May 28, Stevie Smith on June 4, Steve Kinser on July 30

1987 – Bobby Allen on May 23, Steve Kinser on May 30, Steve Kinser on Aug. 1

1986 – Bobby Davis Jr. on May 24, Bobby Davis Jr. on May 31, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 2

1985 – Bobby Allen on May 25, Steve Kinser on June 1, Bobby Allen on Aug. 3

1984 – Steve Kinser on May 26, Bobby Davis Jr. on Aug. 4

1983 – Brad Doty on May 30, Steve Kinser on Aug. 6

1981 – Steve Kinser on June 6

1980 – Sammy Swindell on May 17, Steve Kinser on July 19

1979 – Rick Ferkel on July 21

1978 – Steve Smith on June 24, Steve Smith on July 29

WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Brent Marks on Oct. 5, David Gravel on Oct. 4, Donny Schatz on July 27, Tim Shaffer on July 26, Lance Dewease on May 18, David Gravel on May 17

2018 – Lance Dewease on July 20, Gio Scelzi on Sept. 28, Lance Dewease on Sept. 29,

2017 – David Gravel on May 19, Shane Stewart on May 20, Brock Zearfoss on July 21, Greg Hodnett on Sept. 28 (makeup from 7/22), David Gravel on Sept. 28, James McFadden on Sept. 29, David Gravel on Sept. 30

2016 – Lance Dewease on May 20, Daryn Pittman on July 22, Lance Dewease on July 23, Danny Dietrich on Oct. 14

2015 – Donny Schatz on May 15, Danny Dietrich on July 24, Stevie Smith on July 25, Stevie Smith on Oct. 4

2014 – Daryn Pittman on May 16, Daryn Pittman on May 17, Greg Hodnett on July 18, Lance Dewease on July 19, David Gravel on Oct. 4

2013 – Donny Schatz on May 17, Donny Schatz on July 20, Don Kreitz Jr. on Oct. 4, Fred Rahmer on Oct. 5

2012 – Fred Rahmer on May 11, Steve Kinser on May 12, Cody Darrah on July 21, Paul McMahan on Sept. 28, Donny Schatz on Sept. 29

2011 – Daryn Pittman on May 13, Greg Hodnett on July 22, Jason Meyers on July 23, Jason Meyers on Sept. 30, Jason Meyers on Oct. 7

2010 – Chad Layton on May 13, Fred Rahmer on May 14, Lance Dewease on July 23, Greg Hodnett on July 24, Greg Hodnett on Oct. 1, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 2

2009 – Greg Hodnett on May 14, Greg Hodnett on July 24, Greg Hodnett on Oct. 3, Cody Darrah on Oct. 3 (Completion of July 25 event)

2008 – Steve Kinser on May 15, Daryn Pittman on July 18, Donny Schatz on July 19

2007 – Donny Schatz on May 17, Donny Schatz on May 18, Donny Schatz on July 19, Brian Leppo on July 20, Donny Schatz on July 21, Donny Schatz on Sept. 29

2006 – Fred Rahmer on May 26, Fred Rahmer on May 27, Terry McCarl on July 20, Craig Dollansky on July 21, Daryn Pittman on July 22, Jason Solwold on Sept. 29, Doug Esh on Sept. 30

2005 – Craig Dollansky on May 26, Steve Kinser on May 27, Jason Johnson on July 21, Paul McMahan on July 23, Fred Rahmer on July 23, Donny Schatz on Oct. 1

2004 – Fred Rahmer on May 27, Don Kreitz Jr. on May 28, Lance Dewease on July 23, Danny Lasoski on July 24, Mark Smith on Oct. 1, Donny Schatz on Oct. 2

2003 – Don Kreitz, Jr. on July 24, Donny Schatz on July 25, Donny Schatz on July 26, Donny Schatz on Oct. 3, Steve Kinser on Oct. 4

2002 – Steve Kinser on May 16, Danny Lasoski on July 25, Joey Saldana on July 26, Greg Hodnett on July 27, Lance Dewease on Sept. 28

2001 – Donny Schatz on May 17, Donny Schatz on July 26 (completed May 18 event), Donny Schatz on July 26, Don Kreitz Jr., on July 27, Tim Shaffer on Sept. 28, Lance Dewease on Sept. 29

2000 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Fred Rahmer on May 19, Lance Dewease on July 27, Sammy Swindell on July 29, Steve Kinser on Sept. 29, Donny Schatz on Sept. 30

1999 – Mark Kinser on May 27, Steve Kinser on May 28, Mark Kinser on July 29, Mark Kinser on July 30, Cris Eash on Oct. 1, Mark Kinser on Oct. 2

1998 – Mark Kinser on May 21, Johnny Herrera on May 22, Stevie Smith on May 29, Kevin Gobrecht on July 31, Mark Kinser on Oct. 2

1997 – Sammy Swindell on May 22, Mark Kinser on May 23, Jac Haudenschild on May 30, Mark Kinser on July 31, Mark Kinser on Aug. 1, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 3, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 4

1996 – Johnny Herrera on May 24, Mark Kinser on May 25, Steve Kinser on May 31, Steve Kinser on Aug. 1, Mark Kinser on Aug. 2, Lance Dewease on Oct. 4, Lance Dewease on Oct. 5

1995 – Steve Kinser on May 26, Dave Blaney on Aug. 3, Mark Kinser on Aug. 4, Mark Kinser on Sept. 29, Mark Kinser on Sept. 30

1994 – Dave Blaney on May 26, Steve Kinser on May 27, Andy Hillenburg on June 3, Jeff Swindell on Aug. 4, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 5, Lance Dewease on Sept. 30, Steve Kinser on Oct. 1

1993 – Dave Blaney on May 27, Don Kreitz Jr., on May 28, Dave Blaney on June 4, Steve Kinser on Aug. 5, Steve Kinser on Oct. 1, Don Kreitz Jr. on Oct. 3

1992 – Mark Kinser on May 21, Don Kreitz Jr., on May 22, Don Kreitz Jr., on May 29, Steve Kinser on July 30, Steve Kinser on July 31, Keith Kauffman on Oct. 2, Steve Kinser on Oct. 3

1991 – Steve Kinser on May 23, Steve Kinser on May 24, Sammy Swindell on May 31, Mark Kinser on Aug. 1, Steve Kinser on Aug. 2, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 4, Stevie Smith on Oct. 6

1990 – Steve Kinser on May 24, Steve Kinser on May 25, Sammy Swindell on June 1, Steve Kinser on Aug. 2, Steve Kinser on Aug. 3, Steve Kinser on Sept. 28, Steve Kinser on Sept. 29

1989 – Bobby Allen on May 25, Sammy Swindell on May 26, Bobby Allen on June 2, Bobby Davis Jr., on July 27, Bobby Davis Jr., on July 28, Stevie Smith on Sept. 29, Stevie Smith on Sept. 30

1988 – Bobby Davis, Jr. on May 26, Bobby Davis Jr., on May 27, Mark Kinser on June 3, Cris Eash on July 28, Steve Kinser on July 29

1987 – Ron Shuman on May 21, Steve Kinser on May 22, Steve Kinser on May 29, Steve Kinser on July 30, Steve Kinser on July 31

1986 – Doug Wolfgang on May 22, Doug Wolfgang on May 23, Bobby Allen on May 30, Jac Haudenschild on July 31, Bobby Allen on Aug. 1

1985 – Keith Kauffman on May 24, Steve Kinser on May 31, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 1, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 2

1984 – Steve Kinser on May 24, Steve Kinser on May 25, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 1, Brad Doty on Aug. 2, Steve Kinser on Aug. 3

1983 – Bobby Davis, Jr. on May 26, Bobby Davis Jr., on May 27, Steve Kinser on Aug. 4, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 5

1982 – Sammy Swindell on May 13, Bobby Allen on May 14, Bobby Allen on May 21

1981 – Steve Kinser on June 5, Steve Kinser on June 12

1980 – Sammy Swindell on May 16, Bill Stief on July 25, Keith Kauffman on July 26

1979 – Lynn Paxton on July 27

1978 – Kramer Williamson on Sept. 24

