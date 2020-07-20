Sparks Powers To CRSA Opener Win At Land of Legends

By Toby LaGrange

Sodus, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series officially opened the 2020 season Saturday night at the Land of Legends Raceway. When all was said and done and the first checkered flag of the season flown, a familiar face graced victory lane.

Cory Sparks picked up the convincing win Saturday night of an impressive 27 car field. Sparks, of Edinburg, New York made the three plus hour tow west to Canandaigua pay off in a big way with his first CRSA win at the Finger Lakes oval. The win was worth $750.

Land of Legends Raceway and CRSA Sprint Car Series regular Darryl Ruggles brought the Ruggles World of Auto Body machine home second, just over a second and a half behind Sparks. Defending and now three time series champion Jeff Trombley finished in the third position with Andy Jacobus fourth and Bobby Parrow fifth.

Track regular Brandyn Griffin finished sixth with Jason Whipple seventh, Thomas Radivoy eighth, Dana Wagner ninth and Alysha Bay tenth.

Heat races for the 27-car field were won by Parrow, rookie Ethan Gray and Whipple.

The CRSA Sprint Car Series is back in action this Friday night at the Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. Please stay tuned to the CRSA website and social media pages for further updates on the 2020 season.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

Heats (8 laps)

#1: Parrow, Trombley, Radivoy, An.Jacobus, Cunningham, Craun, VanPelt, Dance, Priscott.

#2: Gray, Years, Griffin, Kiser, Sehn, Greek, Bay, Ar.Jacobus, Pieniazek.

#3: Whipple, Glover, Ruggles, Sparks, Wagner, Pierce, Rotz, Karlsen, Flint.

CRSA Sprint Car Series Round #1 – Land of Legends Raceway (20 Laps) – 1. 1hd-Cory Sparks ($750), 2. 48jr.-Darryl Ruggles, 3. 3a-Jeff Trombley, 4. 7-Andy Jacobus, 5. 53-Bobby Parrow, 6. 75-Brandyn Griffin, 7. 38-Jason Whipple, 8. 1q-Thomas Radivoy, 9. 25w-Dana Wagner, 10. 48a-Alysha Bay, 11. 13t-Trevor Years, 12. 121-Steve Glover, 13. j27-John Cunningham, 14. 41j-Josh Flint, 15. 112-Mike VanPelt, 16. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr., 17. 9k-Kyle Pierce, 18. 56v-Ronnie Greek, 19. 56-Josh Pieniazek, 20. 18c-Dan Craun, 21. 77-Matt Rotz, 22. 99-Mike Kiser, 23. 17e-Ethan Gray, 24. 56d-Peter Dance, 25. 22m-Matt Priscott, 2-Aaron Jacobus(DNS), 66-Erik Karlsen(DNS).