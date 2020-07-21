Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Races To Sixth Victory Of 2020

Bryan Hulbert

OSBORN, Mo. (July 21, 2020) Racing to win No. 6 on the season, Sam Hafertepe, Jr.’s latest triumph came with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on the high-banks of U.S. 36 Raceway on Friday night.

Battling in the early laps with Harli White and Blake Hahn for the lead after starting fourth on the field, Hafertepe traded the point with White several times before taking it on Lap 9 and proceeded to fend off Blake Hahn through the remainder of the A-Feature.

“Last year we missed the show at U.S. 36, so this year, we went in with an open mind, and we basically kept with a decision not to change the car from what we’ve been doing, and it’s been working. We haven’t changed the torsion bars in four weeks, we’re running things we don’t usually run, and it’s working. Tracks have been going in our favor, and I was happy to redeem ourselves at that place.

Following that up with a runner-up finish after leading early on at Knoxville Raceway, Hafertepe’s extended his run of podium finishes to three during the Saturday test session.

“We weren’t as good in the 410 the last time we went, so we worked off of what we found there on Saturday because you still have to run the ‘H’ Tire on the Left Rear,” stated Hafertepe. “It’s not the same as the 360, but it got us to a point where we kind of knew more what to do, and I feel like we’ll be better at Knoxville going forward. Not just in the 360, but in the 410 also.

Taking lessons back to the famed half-mile, Sam will wheel the Hills Racing/Champion Brands No. 15h in 410 competition this weekend at Knoxville Raceway.

The team is still looking for another crew member. Inquiries can be made to sammy15@sbcglobal.net.

For continued updates on Sam Hafertepe, Jr. log onto http://www.sam15.com and make sure to find him on Twitter (@samhafertepejr). For news on Hill’s Racing Team, log onto https://www.facebook.com/hillsracing/ and on Twitter (@HillsRacingTeam).

2020 Season to Date:

Events: 34; Wins -6; Top 5 – 10; Top 10 – 18; Top 20 – 22;

Coming Up:

July 25 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa) w/410cid

The Sponsors:

Hill’s Racing Team, Townline Variety, Heidbreder Foundation Service, Kiebler & Sons Lawn, and Landscaping, Fisher Racing Engines, Super Shox, J&J Chassis, Smiley’s Racing Products, Hoosier Tire, Huggins Cams, Champion Oil, The Sparks Family, Lonestar Speedway, Keizer Wheels, XYZ Machining, Simpson Racing Products, CP-Carrillo, KSE Power Steering, FK Rod Ends, BMRS, Allstar Performance, Saldana Racing Products, Vortex Wings, DMI, Wilwood Brakes, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Hwy. 79 Collision.