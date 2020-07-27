Blake Carrick Wins the 15th Annual Mark Forni Classic

PETERSEN MEDIA

Blake Carrick’s strong 2020 campaign continued over the weekend as the Lincoln, CA driver broke through and picked up his first career win at Placerville Speedway as he triumphed during the 15th Annual Mark Forni Classic on Saturday night.

“To finally win at Placerville Speedway is really special, and to do it during the Forni is pretty surreal,” Carrick said. “It was a bit tricky in the feature, and we were there to capitalize on a mistake and fortunately I was able to put 25 solid laps together and score the win.”

Carrick’s weekend kicked off on Wednesday night where he would put together a good run, and actually challenge older brother, Tanner, for the lead at times. Running second much of the race, Carrick would get overtaken by Shane Golobic in the closing stages of the event as he would finish third.

Heading to Ocean Speedway on Friday night, the scene of his first win of 2020, Carrick would find himself in the ‘B’ main aboard the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 38B machine. Making a late move to earn a transfer, Carrick would move into the 30-lap feature event where he would take the green flag from the 20th starting position.

On a slick and racy Ocean Speedway surface, Carrick would keep his nose clean from the back of the pack as he put together a very impressive drive forward. On a track where passing was tricky with a huge cushion built up, Carrick carved his way into the Top-10 and capped his night with a sixth-place finish.

With two great runs in his pocket, Carrick had a lot of confidence as he checked into Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for the 15th Annual Mark Forni Classic.

Going quick time in his group, Carrick would finish third in his heat race which gave him a spot inside the redraw. Lady luck was riding with Carrick on this night as the 16-year old pilot drew the one and would lead the field to green for the 25-lap Mark Forni Classic feature event.

When the race came to life, Carrick would slip back to second as Andy Gregg jumped out to the early lead. Riding the thick cushion in turns one and two, Carrick would be in striking distance when Gregg tripped the cushion on the seventh lap.

Taking over command of the race lead, Carrick would never look back as he was able to work through traffic. Tripping over the cushion himself in the race’s waning laps, Carrick would keep the lead as he went on to add his name to an impressive winner’s list of the Mark Forni Classic.

Carrick’s strong week continued on Sunday night in Chico, CA. After getting off to a bit of a slow start early in the night, Carrick would take the green flag from the 17th starting position in what was the track’s first event since early March.

Just as he charged through the field on Friday night, Carrick would put on another hard charge to close his week out. Slicing and dicing his way through traffic, Carrick capped his week off with a fifth place finish.

“Clark and these guys have really done a great job all year long, and have put some really strong cars underneath me,” Carrick said. “Really fun week, and looking forward to Wednesday night back in Marysville, CA.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-24, Wins-1, Top 5’s-10, Top 10’s-15

