Setters Extends Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series Winning Streak and Earns ASCS Frontier Region Hard Charger Award

BILLINGS, Mont. (July 28, 2020) – James Setters added another victory to his total and he passed the most cars during his season debut in 360ci winged sprint car competition last weekend.

Setters led the Mike Quigley owned sprint car to his fourth consecutive Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series triumph on Friday at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. A day later Setters passed 10 cars to finish 12th during an ASCS Frontier Region event at Big Sky Speedway.

The weekend began on Friday with Setters advancing from fifth to third place at Electric City Speedway. That lined him up on the outside of the third row for the 20-lap A Main.

“I passed a couple of people in the first turn and then stayed in third for most of the race,” he said. “I had a really good battle with Shane Moore and my teammate Rich Bailey. I think I got Shane on Lap 10 and then Rich on Lap 15.”

Setters led the remaining handful of laps to extend his winning streak to seven in a row during series competition dating back to last year.

“It’s nice because every time I win they look at it and say let’s go beat this kid,” he said. “Kory Wermling came up to race and put up a good fight a couple weeks ago. Rich Bailey almost beat me Friday, but his car had a problem.”

Setters headed to Big Sky Speedway on Saturday.

“We had a little bit of problems in the heat race and didn’t finish,” he said. “Instead of a B Main they ran a six-car dash, which we won.”

Setters advanced from fifth to win the dash. He then maneuvered through the field to place 12th in the A Main.

“It was a good night,” he said. “The Slade shocks worked really well. I love Tony Borello’s racing engines. That thing ripped.”

July 24 – Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. – Heat race: 3 (5); Feature: 1 (6).

July 25 – Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont. – Heat race: DNF (6); Dash: 1 (5); Feature: 12 (19).

5 races, 4 wins, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

