Sean Becker Back in Victory Lane at Marysville Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

With freedom to travel around the various tracks in Northern California a little more with schedule restrictions in 2020, Sean Becker continues to make his mark as he won at his fourth different track of the season last week as he scored a Wide Open Wednesday feature at Marysville Raceway.

“It was one of those nights where everything just went our way,” Sean Becker said. “We had a great track that gave us multiple options to move around and try different lines, but Dan Monhoff gave me a great car that created speed wherever we chose.”

Making the last-minute decision to head to Marysville Raceway, Becker got off to a nice start as he timed the LRB/Triple X Race Co. backed No. 88m machine in fourth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Running fourth in the heat race, ‘The Shark’ would take the green flag for the 25-lap feature event from the fifth starting position and would proceed to get a great start.

With Tanner Carrick pushing up the track in front of him, it would create an open bottom lane for Becker and he would fully take advantage as he jumped into second and began chasing after Michael Ing.

Giving Ing all he could handle, Becker would make his move for the race’s top spot on the 14th lap, and begin to pull away until the cuation flew three circuits later.

Running strong on the bottom, the ensuing restart would see Blake Carrick use the high side to get around Becker and take the lead, however the yellow would be displayed and Becker would be back up front.

Using his veteran savvy, Becker would take Carrick’s line on the following restart as he continued to lead the way and set a very strong pace. Never looking back on this night, Becker would go on to pick up his fourth win of the 2020 season with all four coming at different venues.

“We are super grateful we made the last minute decision to make the trip to Marysville on Wednesday night,” Becker noted.

Becker and Monhoff Racing would like to thank LRB, Alpine Pacific, and Triple X Race Co. for their continued support.

Becker and Van Lare Motorsports would like to thank Pro Aggregate, All About Fire Protection, Bianchi Farms, Shark Racing Engines, CCI, Van Lare Steering Repair, and Triple X Race Co. for their support in 2020.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-18, Wins-4, Top 5’s- 12, Top-10’s- 15

ON TAP: Becker is unsure when his next race will be at this time.

