United Rebel Sprint Series Heads to Sherman County Speedway This Sunday

By Rick Salem

GOODLAND, Kansas (August 3, 2020) – The POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is coming off a busy weekend with the Belleville 305 Nationals, but the action doesn’t stop there. The month of August is action-packed and eventful for United Rebel Sprint Series competitors.

On Sunday, August 9th series’ competitors will head to the 3/8-mile dirt track of Sherman County Speedway in Goodland, Kansas. Sunday’s fair race will also feature IMCA Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, and Stock Cars. Hot laps are slated to begin at 4PM with green flag racing set to start at 5PM.

Looking ahead, the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will prepare for a double-header weekend on August 14th and 15th at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kansas. In 2019, Jake Bubak and Jason Martin victorious at the 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt track.

The Dodge City Raceway Park Nationals will take place on August 20-22 and tentatively rounding out the month of August will see the United Rebel Sprint Series at Phillips County Speedway in Holyoke, Kansas on August 28th.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).