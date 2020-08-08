Dale Howard Wins at Hattiesburg Speedway

United Sprint Car Series
Hattiesburg Speedway
Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Friday August 7, 2020
Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 4-Danny Smith[2]
2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[3]
3. 88-Brandon Blenden[8]
4. 17-Alex Lyles[5]
5. 47-Dale Howard[4]
6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[7]
7. 49-Mallie Shuster[1]
8. 4M-Michael Miller[6]
9. 1A-Lee Moore[9]
BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 10-Terry Gray[1]
2. 10L-Landon Britt[2]
3. 22-Connor Leoffler[8]
4. 6-Dustin Gates[7]
5. 20-Jim Shuster[3]
6. 28-Jeff Willingham[9]
7. 93-Jake Knight[6]
8. 97-Dale Day[5]
9. 43-Terry Witherspoon[4]
Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)
1. 4-Danny Smith[3]
2. 22-Connor Leoffler[1]
3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]
4. 10-Terry Gray[2]
5. 49-Mallie Shuster[5]
6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]
Feature (30 Laps)
1. 47-Dale Howard[10]
2. 22-Connor Leoffler[2]
3. 4-Danny Smith[3]
4. 10-Terry Gray[4]
5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[5]
6. 4M-Michael Miller[15]
7. 88-Brandon Blenden[1]
8. 43-Terry Witherspoon[18]
9. 10L-Landon Britt[7]
10. 20-Jim Shuster[12]
11. 49-Mallie Shuster[14]
12. 28-Jeff Willingham[9]
13. 1A-Lee Moore[17]
14. 97-Dale Day[16]
15. 93-Jake Knight[13]
16. 17-Alex Lyles[8]
17. 7E-Eric Gunderson[11]
DNS: 6-Dustin Gates