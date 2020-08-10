Placerville Speedway Cancels August 15th Event; Keeps August 29th on Schedule

Peterson Media

(Placerville, CA)- While 2020 still remains far from normal, Placerville Speedway and Russell Motorsports Incorporated have made the decision to cancel the event scheduled on August 15th.

Continuing to operate on a week by week basis, the track will still host the opening round of California Speedweek on Monday, August 10th, and will also race as scheduled on August 29th.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and support during what has really been a tough year,” RMI’s Scott Russell and Kami Arnold said. “We have been really fortunate to have some great partners helps us run the races we have run to date, and we are excited for Monday’s race as well our event on August 29th.

Fans, teams, and drivers are encouraged to subscribe to our website, www.placervillespeedway.com for the latest track news, as well as following us on our social media platforms.

ON TAP- Placerville Speedway will be in action on Monday night, August 10th as they play host to the opening night of California Speedweek featuring the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, and the Limited Late Models.

While the stands remain closed, www.floracing.com, will provide LIVE PPV coverage.

