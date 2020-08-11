United Rebel Sprint Series Returns to Action for Bob Salem Memorial This Weekend, August 14-15

Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (August 10, 2020) – The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing returns to action this Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15 for the Bob Salem Memorial at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kansas. Friday’s event at Oberlin Speedway will pay $700 to the winner. On Saturday, the feature winner of the Bob Salem Memorial finale will take home a $1,000 pay day.

Eagle Travel Stops is bringing two nights of action-packed racing for the United Rebel Sprint Series. In attendance with the Sprint Cars will be the High Plains Late Model Series, Kansas Antique Racers, and High Flying Motorcycle Stunt Team. Races are slated to begin at 7PM both nights. Admission is $20, kids ages 7-12 $5, and kids 6 & under free.

Jake Bubak captured the feature win in 2019 on Friday night’s event while Lincoln, Nebraska’s Jason Martin was the Saturday night Bob Salem Memorial finale feature winner. Heading into the weekend’s events, Zach Blurton has edged back into the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing United Rebel Sprint Series points lead by two points over JD Johnson. Kyler Johnson, Taylor Velasquez, and Jeremy Huish round out the top-five in points standings.

The Bob Salem Memorial will be streamed live on Speedmax TV (IMCA TV) for $15 each night or $25 for both nights.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).