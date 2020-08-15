David Hoiness Wins With ASCS Frontier At Big Sky Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

BILLINGS, Mont. (August 14, 2020) – Taking night one of a double shot weekend at Big Sky Speedway, David Hoiness bagged his first win of the season with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region on Friday night.

David’s eighth career Brodix ASCS Frontier Regional victory, the win came from the right of the second row with Washington’s Devon Borden second. Trever Kirkland made up three spots to the final podium step with Zac Taylor fourth from tenth. Jeremy McCune completed the top five.

Joe Perry eared a sixth-place finish with Kory Wermling seventh. Willie Hernandez, Jr. moved from 17th to eighth with Robert DeHaan ninth and Bryan Brown tenth.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway

Billings, Montana

Friday, August 14, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Devon Borden[2]

2. 77-Damon McCune[1]

3. 28-Joe Perry[4]

4. 38B-Bryan Brown[3]

5. 15-James Sires[6]

6. 20-Mitchell Burns[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 27DD-David Hoiness[3]

2. 37-Trever Kirkland[4]

3. 11-Mindy McCune[5]

4. 67X-Justin Berg[1]

5. 2X-Mike Manwill[2]

6. 18-Paul Jones[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 0J-Jeremy McCune[2]

2. 33-Robert DeHaan[6]

3. 9K-Kory Wermling[3]

4. 86-Zac Taylor[5]

5. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr[1]

6. 20X-McKayla Worley[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 27DD-David Hoiness[4]

2. 8-Devon Borden[1]

3. 37-Trever Kirkland[6]

4. 86-Zac Taylor[10]

5. 0J-Jeremy McCune[3]

6. 28-Joe Perry[7]

7. 9K-Kory Wermling[9]

8. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr[17]

9. 33-Robert DeHaan[2]

10. 38B-Bryan Brown[11]

11. 20X-McKayla Worley[18]

12. 67X-Justin Berg[13]

13. 11-Mindy McCune[5]

14. 20-Mitchell Burns[16]

15. 2X-Mike Manwill[14]

16. 77-Damon McCune[8]

17. 18-Paul Jones[15]

18. 15-James Sires[12]