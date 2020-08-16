Shebester Bests ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Lawton Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

LAWTON, Okla. (August 15, 2020) Taking his second career win with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coatings, Oklahoma’s Steven Shebester bested a field of 29 at Lawton Speedway on Saturday night.

Winning from third, Shebester crossed the stripe ahead of Keith Martin with Justin Zimmerman, Jeremy Jonas, and 10th starting Jason Howell completing the top five.

Stephen Smith was sixth with Robert Sellers seventh. Cameron Hagin crossed eighth, followed by Shon Deskins from 21st. Gary Floyd made up the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coatings races next at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas on Saturday, August 22.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Lawton Speedway (Lawton, Okla.)

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Car Count: 29

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 44-Jason Howell[1]; 3. 79-Tim Kent[6]; 4. 6-Alison Slaton[3]; 5. 02-Dillon Burks[5]; 6. 11-Joshua Stewart[8]; 7. 43-Ricky McNamar[7]; 8. (DNS) 51-Ryan Dean

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-TJ Herrell[2]; 2. 91-Cody Price[3]; 3. 21C-Robert Sellers[5]; 4. 98K-Dane Fields[1]; 5. 52-JD Fry[6]; 6. 6N-Emilee Lowry[4]; 7. 19-Kody Kastner[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3S-Stephen Smith[5]; 2. 6X-Cameron Hagin[1]; 3. 15-Jeremy Jones[6]; 4. 58-Gary Floyd[3]; 5. 29B-Duane Baker[2]; 6. 33-Mike Merrell[4]; 7. (DNS) 1X-Danny Debrick

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 16S-Steven Shebester[4]; 2. 79X-Keith Martin[6]; 3. 03-Joe Wood Jr[3]; 4. 27-Michael Spencer[7]; 5. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[2]; 6. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 7. 7D-Shon Deskins[5]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 33-Mike Merrell[7]; 2. 98K-Dane Fields[1]; 3. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[4]; 4. 29B-Duane Baker[3]; 5. 7D-Shon Deskins[10]; 6. 02-Dillon Burks[2]; 7. 11-Joshua Stewart[5]; 8. 19-Kody Kastner[8]; 9. 43-Ricky McNamar[9]; 10. 6N-Emilee Lowry[6]; 11. (DNS) 51-Ryan Dean; 12. (DNS) 1X-Danny Debrick; 13. (DNS) 118-Scott Evans

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 16S-Steven Shebester[3]; 2. 79X-Keith Martin[2]; 3. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 4. 15-Jeremy Jones[1]; 5. 44-Jason Howell[10]; 6. 3S-Stephen Smith[6]; 7. 21C-Robert Sellers[8]; 8. 6X-Cameron Hagin[11]; 9. 7D-Shon Deskins[21]; 10. 58-Gary Floyd[15]; 11. 91-Cody Price[7]; 12. 1S-TJ Herrell[5]; 13. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[19]; 14. 52-JD Fry[16]; 15. 33-Mike Merrell[17]; 16. 6-Alison Slaton[14]; 17. 29B-Duane Baker[20]; 18. 27-Michael Spencer[9]; 19. (DNF) 79-Tim Kent[12]; 20. (DNF) 98K-Dane Fields[18]; 21. (DNF) 02-Dillon Burks[22]; 22. (DNS) 03-Joe Wood Jr