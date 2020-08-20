Trio of ASCS Regions Combine For Three Night Run

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (August 19, 2020) Looking at a three-day weekend in southern Kansas and Missouri, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will take on Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, Kan.) on Friday, August 21 and Monett Motor Speedway (Monett, Mo.) with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and ASCS Mid-South Region on Saturday, August 22.

Returning to action on Sunday, August 23, the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps will wrap up the three days at the high-banked Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo.

All three nights will offer a $2,000 to win, $300 to start A-Feature.

Friday, August 21 at Humboldt Speedway will see Grandstands opening at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT). Along with the ASCS Sooner Region, the evening will also include Factory Stocks, Sport Compacts, Midwest Modifieds, and USRA B-Mods. Admission is $20 for Reserved Seats, $15 for General Admission, and $5 for youth 6-12. Pit Passes are $35.

Humboldt Speedway is located at 1663 Georgia St. in Humboldt, Kan. Information on the track can be found at http://www.humboldtspeedway.com or by phone at (620) 473-3694.

Saturday, August 22 at Monett Speedway will be the only combined regional showdown on the weekend with the ASCS Mid-South, ASCS Sooner, and ASCS Warrior Regions going for bragging rights. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:20 P.M. (CT). The Four-State Dirt Track Championship will also include Eric Norris State Farm B Mods, Don’s Auto Repair Midwest Mods, Late Models, and Credit Cars of NWA Pure Stocks. Admission is $22 for adults, $20 for Senior and Military, and $12 for anyone 18 and younger. Pit Pass is $40.

Monett Motor Speedway is located at 685 Chapell Dr. in Monett, Mo. For more information, log onto http://monettmotorspeedway.myracepass.com or call (417) 737-1806.

Sunday, August 23 sees the weekend wrap up at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo. with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps. The evening will also include B-Mods and Four-Cylinders. Gates open at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 5:45 P.M. (CT) with racing to follow. Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for Seniors, $15 for Students, $5 for Youth 6-10, and free for kids under five.

Randolph County Raceway is located at 4081 US 24 in Moberly, Mo. Information on the track is online at the track’s Facebook page or by calling (217) 242-5055.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).