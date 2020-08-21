14 Year Old Colby Thornhill Becomes Youngest Sprint Car Winner in Skagit History

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, WA (August 20, 2020) — It was a coming of age night on Thursday for 14 year old Colby Thornhill at Skagit Speedway as the Enumclaw, WA driver became the youngest driver in track history to win a 360 Sprint Car main event.

The Budweiser 360 Main Event was almost won by Mother Nature. Jeff Dunlap set out to the early lead and held a strong advantage before Eric Fisher and Tyler Thompson got together, bringing out the red flag on lap five. At the time, a light sprinkle turned heavier, forcing the cars off the track while officials made a plan for the weather. The rain lightened up, and cars came back to the track to roll the moisture back into the surface. About 15 minutes after the cars were sent off, the track was back in race shape and the main event continued. Dunlap resumed his march toward a potential first win, with Thornhill battling past Reece Goetz and into second place. As he came out of turn four to complete the 21st lap, Dunlap suddenly lost power and pulled into the infield, ending his run and giving the lead up to Colby. A short three laps later, Thornhill crossed under the checkered flag and made Skagit Speedway history, with Goetz taking second and Devon Borden advancing from 16th to 3rd.

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Thursday August 20, 2020

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 33S-Lance Sargent

2. 33T-Tyler Driever

3. 66M-Barry Martinez

4. 19-Colby Thornhill

5. 23M-Michael Millard

6. 15-Jeff Dunlap

7. 33-Colton Heath

8. 9R-Reece Goetz

9. 10C-Chance Crum

10. 7-Tyler Thompson

11. 7O-Chase Goetz

12. 10B-Jason Bloodgood

13. F1-Corbyn Fauver

14. 14B-Bailey Sucich

15. 59-Eric Fisher

16. 2X-James Setters

17. 0-Ashleigh Johnson

18. 22X-Travis Jacobson

19. 8-Devon Borden

20. 17J-JJ Hickle

21. 75-Brian Boswell

22. 2-Cory Swatzina

23. 27Z-Zeth Custer

24. 28R-Eric Rockl

25. 29W-Steven James

26. 17C-Chris Bullock

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10C-Chance Crum[2]

2. F1-Corbyn Fauver[1]

3. 33S-Lance Sargent[4]

4. 23M-Michael Millard[3]

5. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[5]

6. 75-Brian Boswell[6]

7. 29W-Steven James[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14B-Bailey Sucich[1]

2. 7-Tyler Thompson[2]

3. 15-Jeff Dunlap[3]

4. 22X-Travis Jacobson[5]

5. 33T-Tyler Driever[4]

6. 2-Cory Swatzina[6]

7. 17C-Chris Bullock[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7O-Chase Goetz[2]

2. 59-Eric Fisher[1]

3. 66M-Barry Martinez[4]

4. 8-Devon Borden[5]

5. 33-Colton Heath[3]

6. 27Z-Zeth Custer[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 10B-Jason Bloodgood[2]

2. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]

3. 9R-Reece Goetz[3]

4. 2X-James Setters[1]

5. 17J-JJ Hickle[5]

6. 28R-Eric Rockl[6]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 33-Colton Heath[2]

2. 33T-Tyler Driever[1]

3. 17J-JJ Hickle[4]

4. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[3]

5. 2-Cory Swatzina[6]

6. 27Z-Zeth Custer[7]

7. 75-Brian Boswell[5]

8. 28R-Eric Rockl[8]

9. 17C-Chris Bullock[10]

10. 29W-Steven James[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]

2. 9R-Reece Goetz[1]

3. 8-Devon Borden[16]

4. 10C-Chance Crum[7]

5. 7O-Chase Goetz[9]

6. 33S-Lance Sargent[6]

7. 22X-Travis Jacobson[15]

8. 23M-Michael Millard[3]

9. 14B-Bailey Sucich[12]

10. 2X-James Setters[14]

11. F1-Corbyn Fauver[11]

12. 33T-Tyler Driever[18]

13. 10B-Jason Bloodgood[10]

14. 15-Jeff Dunlap[2]

15. 66M-Barry Martinez[5]

16. 33-Colton Heath[17]

17. 7-Tyler Thompson[8]

18. 59-Eric Fisher[13]