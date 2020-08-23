Josh Schneiderman Rules Sprint Invaders at 34 Raceway

From Bill Wright

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (August 22, 2020) – Josh Schneiderman’s teaming with the Jimmy Davies Racing #99 team proved to be unbeatable on Saturday night at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. Schneiderman was dominant from drop of the feature green flag, claiming his fourth Sprint Invaders win at 34 Raceway and his seventh overall with the series.

While Schneiderman shot out from his starting position outside row one, Colton Fisher gave chase, and was joined by eighth starter, Paul Nienhiser. Schneiderman was in lapped traffic quickly, as he was already weaving through it by the fifth lap.

Lynton Jeffrey surged early, passing Nienhiser for third on lap seven, and then getting by Fisher for second a lap later, as a good three-car battle ensued. Nienhiser was also able to get by Fisher claiming the third spot. Disaster struck for Fisher 11 laps in, when he cut a right rear tire, spoiling his top five effort.

By the time the caution flag fell, Schneiderman had put four lapped cars between himself and Jeffrey. Those cars were erased on the restart, but it was no matter. Schneiderman was back in lapped traffic with nine to go, while the rest scrambled for second. Nienhiser and Jeffrey tangled for the runner-up spot, before Nienhiser grabbed it for good with eight to go.

Schneiderman sailed to victory, lapping up to tenth place. Nienhiser held second, ahead of Jeffrey, Chris Martin and Kaley Gharst. Wyatt Wilkerson, Daniel Bergquist, Josh Higday, Rob Kubli and Riley Goodno rounded out the top ten. Bergquist, Cody Wehrle, Schneiderman and Jeffrey were heat winners, while Jeffrey also claimed the Dash.

Misfortune fell on Justin Buchholz, who got upside down in hot laps. Noah Samuel got upside down in his heat after contact from another car. Neither was injured, but done for the night. The B main only went one lap, as three of the seven competitors tangled in turns three and four (Austin Miller, Cam Martin, Matt Johnson).

“We felt pretty good all night,” said Schneiderman. “We had a couple issues we struggled with early, but we got them sorted out. We were lightning quick. It doesn’t hurt, coming from a 410 to a 360, but at the end of the day, we just had thing rolling. I could roll the bottom or the top. I could slide in front of lapped cars, and do anything I needed to. With the experience we’ve gained at Knoxville over the years…you’ve got to go after (lapped traffic) like you’re going for the win. I made a couple mistakes in four, and I just kept racing harder. Lynton and Paul are no slouches, so I knew I needed to keep the speed up.”

“Josh was definitely the class of the field,” said Nienhiser. “I felt like we had a strong car, but we never had a chance to see what we had for him on a restart. We got to racing with Lynton and some other guys. He checked out. We were happy with second place. Normally we wouldn’t say that as many times as we’ve run second, but staring eighth, we had some work to do. I wish we hadn’t started so deep.”

“Josh was definitely fast,” said Jeffrey. “He definitely set sail there at the end, and had a good car. He must know this track really well. I couldn’t keep up with him, that’s for sure. These guys race hard, and I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. There’s no easy wins here in this series. We’ll have to come back and redeem ourselves a little bit in a few weeks.”

The Sprint Invaders next action will be Saturday, September 12 at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, and Sunday, September 13 at the Randolph County Raceway near Moberly, Missouri. It has also been announced that the series finale “Fall Brawl” on Saturday, October 10, at the 34 Raceway will be $5,000 to win! For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.com or look us up on Facebook.

Sprint Invaders A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 99, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (2) 2. 50, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (8) 3. 83J, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (4) 4. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (5) 5. 78, Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL (11) 6. 29w, Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA (6) 7. 9, Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA (3) 8. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (14) 9. 83, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (10) 10. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (12) 11. 11T, Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA (13) 12. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (9) 13. 4, Bailey Goldesberry, Springfield, IL (20) 14. 13, Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA (18) 15. 81, Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA (16) 16. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (19) 17. 40c, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (7) 18. 70K, Glenn Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust. (15) 19. 11, Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (1) 20. 88, Dufoustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (17). Lap Leader: Schneiderman 1-25. Hard-charger: Goldesberry. KSE Hard-charger: Nienhiser.

Randall’s Performance Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Daniel Bergquist (1) 2. Colton Fisher (4) 3. Tom Lenz (3) 4. Dugan Thye (6) 5. Mitchell Alexander (2) 6. 44m, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (7) 7. 84K, Wayne Kniffen, Fort Madison, IA (7) DNS – 31, Austin Sears, Macomb, IL

CenPenCo Lubricants Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Cody Wehrle (2) 2. Wyatt Wilkerson (6) 3. Glenn Saville (3) 4. Rob Kubli (7) 5. Dustin Selvage (5) 6. 2, Matt Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (4) 7. 51J, Matt Krieger, Burlington, IA (1)

Paisano’s Ristorante of Preston, Illinois Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Josh Schneiderman (1) 2. Paul Nienhiser (3) 3. Riley Goodno (4) 4. Tanner Gebhardt (5) 5. Brayden Gaylord (7) 6. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (2) 7. 64c, Braydn Greubel, Lacona, IA (6)

OpenWheel101.com/PositivelyRacing.com Heat four (started), 8 laps: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (4) 2. Kaley Gharst (1) 3. Chris Martin (5) 4. Josh Higday (6) 5. 41, Noah Samuel, Burlington, IA (2) 6. Bailey Goldesberry (3) DNS – 69, Justin Buchholz, Davenport, IA

B main (started), 1 lap: 1. Dustin Selvage (2) 2. Brayden Gaylord (1) 3. Mitchell Alexander (4) 4. Bailey Goldesberry (5) / 5. Cam Martin (3) 6. Matt Johnson (7) 7. Austin Miller (6) DNS – Wayne Kniffen, Braydn Greubel, Austin Sears, Justin Buchholz, Noah Samuel, Matt Krieger

Budweiser King of Beers – Golden Eagle Distributors Shake-up Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (1) 2. Chris Martin (4) 3. Wyatt Wilkerson (2) 4. Colton Fisher (6) 5. Josh Schneiderman (7) 6. Daniel Bergquist (3) 7. Cody Wehrle (5) 8. Paul Nienhiser (8)

Contingencies

Kreitz Oval Products: Riley Goodno

Pyrotect: Colton Fisher

Saldana Racing Products: Tanner Gebhardt