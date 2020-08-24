Selinsgrove And Williams Grove Speedways Team To Present “Back-To-Back-For-Jack Bonus Challenges” For Jack Gunn Memorials

Selinsgrove – Selinsgrove and Williams Grove Speedways have joined forces to offer the Hoseheads.com & Modern Heritage “Back-To-Back-For-Jack 410 Sprint Car Bonus Challenges”, coming up at both speedways this Friday and Saturday, August 28 and 29, in conjunction with each oval’s Jack Gunn Memorial races.

A native of Hancock, Maryland, late promoter Jack Gunn held tenure at both facilities at times between the 1960s and the 1970s to much success and since the early 1980s, both historic venues have staged memorial races in honor of Gunn and his promotional prowess.

So when fate found both Williams Grove and Selinsgrove Speedways planning to stage their annual Gunn Memorials on back to back nights in 2020, the two-night races seemed to call for a little extra promotion, just as Gunn would have done.

On Friday night, Williams Grove will host twin 20-lap mains paying $4,000 each in honor of Gunn while Saturday’s Selinsgrove show offers a 30-lap main paying $5,000 to the winner.

If one driver can sweep both of the Gunn Memorial twin 20s at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, the track itself will award a $2,000 bonus to the lucky driver giving him an even 10K and that hot shoe will then have a chance to compete for more bonus money in the “Back-To-Back-For-Jack-Bonus-Challenge,” sponsored by Hoseheads.com sprint car internet website and Modern Heritage of Mifflinburg.

The “Back-To-Back-For-Jack Bonus Challenge” will find a $3,000 bonus in effect should the sweeper of the Williams Grove twins go on to score the 30-lap, $5,000 to win Gunn Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night, pushing his total three-race winnings to an even $18,000 while granting a total 5K bonus for the hat trick!

But that’s not all!

If two different drivers motor to victory on Friday in the twin 20s at Williams Grove and either one of those drivers can claim victory on Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway, he will pick up an extra $1,000 in the Hoseheads.com & Modern Heritage “Back-To-Back-For-Jack Bonus Challenge”, leveling that driver’s two-race winnings at $10,000.

And that’s not bad Jack, no matter how you look at!

Gates for Friday’s Williams Grove Speedway show open at 5:30 pm with time trials slated for 7:30.

Saturday gates at Selinsgrove Speedway open at 5 with racing slated for 7:30.

Since opening in late 2019, Modern Heritage is a region leader in kitchen and bathroom custom design work and installation, “Creating Beautiful and Timeless Spaces.” Offering not only full design and installation services, Modern Heritage carries full lines of flooring and cabinetry for every customer’s needs at its showroom located in Mifflinburg. www.modernheritage.style

For decades, www.hoseheads.com has been the premier sprint car racing internet website. Offering the latest sprint car racing photos and press releases daily along with an extensive archive, hoseheads.com covers sprint car racing from around the world, 365 days a year.