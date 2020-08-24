Trey Marcham Makes it Two on the Year

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (08/22/2020) Trey Marcham out of Oklahoma City, OK. adds another clean sweep to his belt for the 2020 race season.

Marcham seems to have the I-44 Riverside Speedway dialed in every time he attends the fast 1/5-mile banked red clay oval. Making Saturday night, August 22his second clean sweep, meaning winning the heat race, being high point man, and taking himself to victory lane to finish off the night.

Marcham started the 25- lap main event starting in the second position, the outside of the first row. To his inside sat the Tehachapi, CA. native- Shannon McQueen, as they both lead the 13-car field to green. From the green flag to checkered, Trey Marcham led the way and found himself in victory lane once again at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK.

The Sand Springs, OK. Native 17-year old Hank Davis finished in the second position. Tristin Thomas, the Rudeen Racing Driver rounded out the top three. Andrew Felker out of Carl Junction, MO. brought his No. 44S home in the fourth position, and the lady driver Shannon McQueen got herself a fifth-place finish.

Heat Race 1 Winner: Shannon McQueen

Heat Race 2 Winner: Trey Marcham

Smith Titanium High Point Man: Trey Marcham

Keizer Sprint Car Wheels Hard Charger: Andrew Felker

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Winner: Trey Marcham

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Results (25 laps): 1. 32- Trey Marcham; 2. 14E- Hank Davis; 3. 26- Tristin Thomas; 4. 44S- Andrew Felker; 5. 7- Shannon McQueen; 6. 7D- Michelle Decker; 7. 91-Jeff Stasa; 8. 3PS- Zac Millikin; 9. 70- Cade Cowles; 10. 2S- Cole Scott; 11. 05- Kyle Wilson; 12. (DNF) F5- Devin Simmons; 13. (DNF) 27- A.J. Burns

The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will be back in action on Saturday, September 12 at Port City Raceway in Tulsa OK. along with Micro Sprints, Outlaw Micros, POWRi Lonestar 600’s Non-Wing, POWRi Lonestar 600’s Restrictor’s, POWRi Lonestar 600’s Jr Sprint’s

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter. Catch each night’s LIVE action via subscription broadcast from POWRi.TV at www.powri.tv