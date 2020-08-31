Round 3 At Land of Legends Falls To Rain, Rescheduled To Sep. 26

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The storylines were there, the table was set and the Super Gen Products CRSA contingent was ready to feast on Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway in what potentially may have been the final round of the 2020 CRSA Tour. There is an October 9 date scheduled at Afton Motorsports Park that is tentative at this time due to New York State Executive Orders from the Governor.

Mother Nature dropped a hearty two inches of rain on Thursday at the Ontario County facility. Then additional rainfall on Friday night into Saturday morning left track officials no choice but to cancel the August 29 program. It turned out being a great choice as additional rainfall came through around the time hot laps would have been firing off.

The event at Land of Legends Raceway has been rescheduled for Saturday September 26, which falls on an event that Cole and his staff have titled the “Stars of Tomorrow Spectacular”. A fitting event to include the CRSA stars and cars- many former CRSA drivers have gone on to have successful careers in 360 Sprint Cars after cutting their teeth on tour with the 305 Sprints.

Round 4 will pay a cool $1,000-to-win courtesy of Mike Emhof Motorsports of Sodus, NY. There will also be rolling top 5 cash bonuses on the line and lap sponsorships for each lap of the main event. The lap sponsors were acquired for the Afton event but with the status of that October 9 show uncertain, officials have elected to award the lap sponsorships at the Land of Legends race.

After a tough night with a DNF at Penn Can Speedway August 21, Darryl Ruggles’ advantage in the point race dwindled down to 12 markers over both Alysha Ruggles and Trevor Years. Dana Wagner is right in the thick of it as well, only 13 markers shy of the lead. This sets up for an exciting event at Land of Legends in September at the home track of Ruggles, Bay and Years. It will also be an opportunity to see if the CRSA Sprints can log 4 different winners in 4 races for the 2020 campaign as parity has been at a premium.

In 2020 there have been six different winners at Land of Legends where weekly CRSA-sanctioned competition is held. There hasn’t been a dominant car all season with Bobby Parrow, Alysha Bay, Cory Sparks, Brandyn Griffin, Darryl Ruggles and Jason Whipple all collecting commemorative LOLR checkered flags.

With the uncertainty of the October Afton date, drivers will be racing like it is Championship Night on September 26 with the real winners being the fans who are anticipated to be allowed to attend this post-season affair. Gates on that date will open at Noon with the pits being cleared at 3:00 to pay for entry. Heat in motors will take place at 5:00, followed by Hot Laps and Racing scheduled for 6:00. The event will also be available for purchase to view online by visiting www.landoflegendstv.com for just $14.95.

The CRSA 305 Sprint Tour is powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2020 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Eagle Enterprises, LLC, Hoosier Racing Tires and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2020 schedule please visit our website www.crsa.myracepass.com

Please visit the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA 305 Sprint Tour on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

2020 CRSA Sprints Winners:

Round 1 @ Land of Legends Raceway- Cory Sparks

Round 2 @ Penn Can Speedway- Darryl Ruggles

Round 3 @ Penn Can Speedway- Josh Flint

Round 4 @ Land of Legends Raceway- September 26

Round 5 @ Afton Motorsports Park- (Tentatively Scheduled for October 9)