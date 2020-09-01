Big Events at Lake Ozark Speedway and Creek County Speedway Airing on RacinBoys All Access This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 31, 2020) – RacinBoys All Access members will be able to watch three races this weekend via a live video stream.

Both nights of the ASCS Warrior Region and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League doubleheader at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., will be live along with the Iron Man 55 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Saturday.

Many of the Midwest’s top race car drivers will invade Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday and Sunday for the 11th annual LOS 360 Nationals and the 2nd annual POWRi WAR Non-Wing Nationals. Winged and non-wing sprint cars will duke it out both nights during the marquee event. The winged sprints payout is $3,000 to the winner on Saturday and $5,000 to the champion on Sunday with the non-wing sprints winner receiving $2,000 each night.

The Iron Man 55 at Creek County Speedway features Non-Wing Champ Sprints and Topless Mods.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast continues this Saturday as well.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country.

Featured action this Saturday includes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio; the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Sweet Springs, Mo.; the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Lancaster Motor Speedway in Lancaster, S.C..; the Lucas Oil Late Models Dirt Series at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio; and ASCS regional competition at Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wyo.; at Monroe Motor Speedway in Monroe, La.; and at Vado Speedway Park in Vado, N.M., among other events across the country.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .