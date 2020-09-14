38th Annual Selinsgrove Speedway Icon Legacy Homes National Open Jim Nace Memorial Is September 26

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – Paying $20,000 to win, the 38th annual Icon Legacy Modular Homes National Open Jim Nace Memorial for Modern Heritage 410 Sprints is coming to Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, September 26.

The marquee oval event for the 410 sprint cars, the 2020 version will again this season pay a cool 20K to win as the largest winner’s share offered in the state and in the East for a non-sanctioned sprint car race.

The prestigious Selinsgrove Speedway season finale will be 40 laps in distance again this season with the Apache Tree Service 305 sprints also on the racing card, getting underway at 7 pm.

The autumn classic will be the final Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series event of the season, featuring just two divisions of high-flying, fast-paced dirt track action.

Gates for advanced ticket holders will open at 4 pm with all admission gates opening at 4:30.

To date this season, there has not been a repeat winner in Modern Heritage 410 sprint car action at the track with wins going to Kyle Reinhardt, Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Jason Shultz, Lance Dewease and Anthony Macri.

And all six drivers are sure to be in the September 26 National Open Jim Nace Memorial Field along with many others.

Logan Wagner of Harrisonville is the defending event champion aboard the famed Zemco No. 1 machine.

Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown will pay $300 to set fast time over the sprint car field in qualifying time trials.

Kratzer Insurance Agency of Mt. Pleasant Mills is offering a Hard Charger Award worth a minimum of $200.

The Selinsgrove Speedway National Open began at the track in 1983 with Maynard Yingst claiming the first three events in a row.

In honor of the late five-time speedway sprint car track champion, the race added the Jim Nace Memorial to its title in 2010.

Adult general admission for the season finale is set at $30 with students ages 12- 17 priced at $15. Kids ages 11 and under are always admitted for FREE at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Reserved seats can be purchased at an additional price of $2 for all ages. Pit admission is set at $40.

Advanced general admission tickets and reserved seats are available by emailing contact information to: promoter@selinsgrovespeedway.com.

The race carries a raindate of Sunday, September 27 at 6 pm.

National Open Nace Memorial sponsor Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes of Selinsgrove is a modular home manufacturer located in the heart of Central Pennsylvania.

Independent builders, design-build architects and developers from Maine to Florida rely on Icon Legacy to supply the highest quality prefab modular components.

Icon Legacy offers custom design options making it a manufacturer of choice for single families, duplexes, condominiums, townhouses and office buildings.

Learn about Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes and how to design your own custom home plan by visiting www.iconlegacy.com and by following them on Facebook.

Super 7 Series sponsor Slivinski Law Offices of Selinsgrove and Middleburg has been serving the area’s criminal, business and family law needs since 1977.

Learn about Super 7 Series sponsor Slivinski Law Offices by visiting the firm’s website at www.slivlaw.com or by contacting the offices at 570.374.5575 or 570.837.1200.

The Selinsgrove Speedway 410 sprint car sponsor in 2020, Modern Heritage is a region leader in kitchen and bathroom custom design work and installation, “Creating Beautiful and Timeless Spaces.”

Offering not only full design and installation services, Modern Heritage carries full lines of flooring and cabinetry for every customer’s needs at its showroom located in Mifflinburg. www.modernheritage.style

Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.

2020 38th Annual National Open Jim Nace Memorial for 410 Sprint Cars Purse:

1) $20,000 2) $6,000 3) $4,000 4) $2,500 5) $2,000 6) $1,700 7) $1,400 8) $1,300 9) $1,200 10) $1,100 11) $1,000 12) $800 13) $750 14) $700 15) $650 16-24) $600

TOW: $100

Fast Tees Fast Time Award: $300

Kratzer Insurance Agency Hard Charger Award: $200 minimum

Previous National Open Winners: Maynard Yingst – 1983, 84, 85; Don Kreitz Jr. – 1986, 1992; Dave Blaney – 1987; Keith Kauffman – 1988; Doug Wolfgang – 1989; Sammy Swindell – 1990; Johnny Mackison Jr. – 1991; Todd Shaffer – 1993, 94, 01, 08; Fred Rahmer – 1995, 96, 97, 99, 00; Greg Hodnett – 1998, 04, 07, 14; Lance Dewease – 2002, 09, 10; Stevie Smith – 2003; Lucas Wolfe – 2005, 16; Chad Layton – 2006; Pat Cannon – 2011,12, 13; Danny Dietrich – 2015; Brian Brown – 2017; Ryan Smith – 2018; Logan Wagner – 2019