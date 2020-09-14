Kerzman Tops the Field

By Kris Peterson

On Friday night the Pirtek UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series would join the Traditional Sprints, Micro Sprints and Street Stocks at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI. In the end Jeremy Kerzman of Grey Eagle, MN would sweep the night.

The 3K of Kerzman would win the heat race from the 6th position making him the high points earner for the evening and he would redraw the pole for the feature. Kerzman would pull to an early lead in the feature with the 50 of Viebrock and the 7 of Hanson chasing him up on the cushion. A caution would come out with 6 to go for the 00 of Buck loosing his power plant leaving a 6 lap shootout. Viebrock would continue to reel in the leader but it would be Kerzman who would find himself in Rock Auto Victory Lane.

Results:

Heat 1 – Kerzman, Hanson, Heikkinen, Viebrock, Mueller, Vogel, McVitty, Buck, Stordahl, Lear and Vaillancourt

Feature: Kerzman, Viebrock, Hanson, Heikkinen, Mueller, McVitty, Vogel, Vaillancourt, Stordahl, Buck (DNF) and Lear (DNF)