D.J. Netto Catches Victory at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (September 18, 2020) – 2019 King of the West champion DJ Netto drove to his second Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo victory of the season on Friday, taking the 30-lap feature over a 22-car field in Watsonville, Calif. The victory makes Netto only the second repeat winner during the eight rounds at the Ocean Speedway.

Washington’s JJ Hickle led time trials before Netto won the dash to earn the pole position for the feature. Points leader Bud Kaeding of San Jose led the opening lap on the outside of Netto. Netto then cut underneath Kaeding into turn three on the following lap to lead lap two.

The leaders approached lapped traffic by just the seventh lap of the race. The first caution fell on lap nine when Chase Johnson of Penngrove slowed with a problem on the right rear of his machine. He failed to return to the event.

Hickle and Redding’s Chase Majdic battled for fourth position behind the lead trio of Netto, Kaeding, and Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto. 2019 USAC West Coast 360 champion Tristan Guardino stopped from a potential top-ten finish for a caution on lap 15 in car #15. Redding’s Max Mittry had advanced from 16th starting position to eighth by that stage of the event.

Netto never faced much scrutiny over the second half of the feature, keeping a lapped car or two between himself and Kaeding the rest of the way. Netto topped Kaeding by 2.329 seconds at the stripe followed by Faccinto, Majdic, and Hickle. The Ocean Sprints return on October 17th for the 60th running of the Johnny Key Classic.

The prelude to next weekend’s Pettit Shootout attracted great racing across the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, and Hobby Stocks.

In the IMCA Modifieds, Bobby Hogge IV of Salinas led the final 14 laps for the win. 2020 West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame inductee Jim Pettit II led lap one around the outside of Tim Balding. The Prunedale drivers battled for the lead with Balding taking over on lap three.

Pettit fell backwards to third on the outside, then spun for a caution on lap five. While spinning in turn three, he was hit hard by Robert Marsh of Salinas. Pettit managed to continue but Marsh was out of the race. Hogge used the restart to sweep past Balding for the lead on lap seven. Hogge, Balding, Oakley’s Troy Fougler, 2019 track champion Cody Burke, and Austin Burke were the top-five finishers.

Watsonville’s Adriane Frost took sole possession of the IMCA Sport Mod points lead with her first win of 2020 in the 20-lap event. Max Baggett of Prunedale led the first two circuits before Jim DiGiovanni grabbed hold of the lead. Baggett fell to fourth while DiGiovanni paced Frost and Atwater’s Tanner Thomas in a close duel for the win.

Frost tried low but eventually went upstairs. She went outside DiGiovanni on the backstretch and cleared him to lead lap 16. Frost then led the leaders through lapped traffic for the win. Thomas finished second followed by DiGiovanni, Santa Maria’s Markus Frazier, and Kelly Campanile of San Ramon.

Rob Gallaher of San Jose won his first Hobby Stock feature of the year by leading all 20-laps. The win was anything but easy, however. After a caution involving Ken Winland of Santa Clara, things tightened up at the front. Gallaher anchored a race long, two-by-two battle, which included points leader Joe Gallaher, Watsonville’s Jerry Skelton, and second in points Steve Remde – also of Watsonville.

The foursome finally spread out within the final five laps of the contest, with Rob Gallaher topping Skelton, Joe Gallaher, Remde, and Sam Kennedy at the finish.

Ryan McClelland of Scotts Valley went for four in the Four Banger division, as the points leader drove from the rear of the field to win his fourth feature of the year. McClelland started tenth in the 15 lapper while outside pole sitter Nate Hart of Aptos led the way early. 2019 Police-In-Pursuit champion Roy Iller battled with Hart, including a moment when Iller t-boned Hart in turn four. Hart saved it and kept the lead.

McClelland looked inside Hart to take the lead on the backstretch on lap ten. Hart, Iller, Tony Gullo, and 2019 champion Nicole Beardsley followed McClelland at the finish.

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, California

Friday September 18, 2020

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 63-J.J. Hickle, 11.592

2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 11.608

3. 22-Ryan Bernal, 11.617

4. 88N-D.J. Netto, 11.645

5. 69-Bud Kaeding, 11.650

6. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 11.675

7. 33-Tucker Worth, 11.702

8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 11.703

9. 2X-Chase Majdic, 11.711

10. 38B-Blake Carrick, 11.713

11. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.720

12. 24-Chase Johnson, 11.757

13. 7H-Jake Haulot, 11.817

14. 25Z-Jason Chisum, 11.851

15. 5T-Trent Canales, 11.871

16. 3T-Nick Ringo, 11.872

17. 38-Colby Johnson, 11.904

18. 2XM-Max Mittry, 11.926

19. 2-James Ringo, 11.931

20. 9S-Landon Hurst, 11.952

21. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 11.961

22. 8-Jeremy Chisum, 11.996

23. 58-Jerry Bonnema, 11.997

24. 33H-Eric Humphries, 12.014

25. 46JR-Joel Myers, 12.023

26. 3M-Adam Kaeding, 12.131

27. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.159

28. 5V-Sean Becker, 12.204

29. 01W-Ben Worth, 12.205

30. 227-Jake Andreotti, 12.245

31. 34-Ryon Nelson, 12.264

32. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 12.312

33. 72JR-Chris Nelson, 12.395

DNS: 5-Mark Chaves Jr, 12.395

DNS: 12J-John Clark, 12.395

Heat Race #1:

1. 2X-Chase Majdic

2. 7H-Jake Haulot

3. 63-J.J. Hickle

4. 69-Bud Kaeding

5. 72W-Kurt Nelson

6. 01W-Ben Worth

7. 46JR-Joel Myers

8. 38-Colby Johnson

9. 72JR-Chris Nelson

Heat Race #2:

1. 38B-Blake Carrick

2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

3. 25Z-Jason Chisum

4. 15T-Tristan Guardino

5. 227-Jake Andreotti

6. 8-Jeremy Chisum

7. 2XM-Max Mittry

8. 3M-Adam Kaeding

9. 5-Mark Chaves Jr

Heat Race #3:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 33-Tucker Worth

3. 5T-Trent Canales

4. 88A-Joey Ancona

5. 58-Jerry Bonnema

6. 34-Ryon Nelson

7. 2-James Ringo

8. 12J-John Clark

9. 22-Ryan Bernal

Heat Race #4:

1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

2. 88N-D.J. Netto

3. 24-Chase Johnson

4. 9S-Landon Hurst

5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

6. 3T-Nick Ringo

7. 33H-Eric Humphries

8. 5V-Sean Becker

Dash:

1. 88N-D.J. Netto

2. 69-Bud Kaeding

3. 63-J.J. Hickle

4. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

5. 2X-Chase Majdic

6. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

7. 38B-Blake Carrick

8. 83T-Tanner Carrick

B-Main:

1. 3T-Nick Ringo

2. 2XM-Max Mittry

3. 72W-Kurt Nelson

4. 227-Jake Andreotti

5. 8-Jeremy Chisum

6. 46JR-Joel Myers

7. 33H-Eric Humphries

8. 34-Ryon Nelson

9. 58-Jerry Bonnema

10. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

11. 12J-John Clark

12. 72JR-Chris Nelson

13. 01W-Ben Worth

14. 5-Mark Chaves Jr

15. 22-Ryan Bernal

16. 38-Colby Johnson

17. 2-James Ringo

18. 3M-Adam Kaeding

19. 5V-Sean Becker

A-Main:

1. 88N-D.J. Netto

2. 69-Bud Kaeding

3. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

4. 2X-Chase Majdic

5. 63-J.J. Hickle

6. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

7. 38B-Blake Carrick

8. 2XM-Max Mittry

9. 33-Tucker Worth

10. 3T-Nick Ringo

11. 5T-Trent Canales

12. 227-Jake Andreotti

13. 88A-Joey Ancona

14. 15T-Tristan Guardino

15. 72W-Kurt Nelson

16. 7H-Jake Haulot

17. 25Z-Jason Chisum

18. 8-Jeremy Chisum

19. 9S-Landon Hurst

20. 46JR-Joel Myers

21. 83T-Tanner Carrick

22. 24-Chase Johnson