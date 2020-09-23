Event registration open for the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 22, 2020…With the second annual Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100” coming up in November at Placerville Speedway we are pleased to announce that registration is now open for the much-anticipated show.

Simply visit https://www.hangtown100.com/register-online and fill out the online registration form. For any multi-car teams competing please e-mail Matt Wood at mlwspt@aol.com so proper accommodations can be made. Please list trailer length, number of cars and if you wish to park next to anyone. A parking plan is being put in place and a map is being formulated, therefore the sooner event officials can plan the better.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 19th, 20th and 21st marks the second ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. Updates on the event will continue as soon as they become available.

The expanded three-night event co-sanctioned with the USAC Western States Midgets will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com

As of now the grandstands will be closed to spectators, with all the action being covered by Flo Racing and enjoyed by those in the pits. If anything changes between now and then however, Placerville Speedway will put a plan in place for reserved seating.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.