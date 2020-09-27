Sewell becomes first two-time AmeriFlex OCRS Challenge winner

From John Rittenoure

SALINA, OK (September 26, 2020) – In the past four years no one has managed to win the AmeriFlex / OCRS Challenge more then once. That changed on Saturday when Alex Sewell took the checkered flag first to win the AmeriFlex Challenge V at Salina Highbanks Speedway.

Sewell defended his Challenge IV victory in 2019 earning $3,000 from a purse that exceeded $28,000.

Sewell has been on a win streak of late with three victories coming in July. Saturday’s victory was his fourth of the season in seven starts.

Sewell started outside of pole sitter Jase Randolph and the two battle for the early lead. However, the race was red flagged after just a couple of laps when Cameron Hagin tangled with another car entering turn 3 and flipped end-over-end. Fortunately Hagin was not hurt.

Another red flag waved at the half-way point when two-time champion Robert Sellers got some air time between turns 1-2. Sellers walked away unhurt.

Once Sewell took command Randolph settled for a second place finish. Series points leader Zach Chappell held on to third for the 25-lap distance, Joe Bob Lee advanced from 8th to fourth and Blake Edwards finished fifth coming from a 10th place starting position.

James Shoun earned DFR Hard Charger advancing 10 spots to finish 12th.

AmeriFlex / OCRS Challenge V Results

Salina Highbanks Speedway

September 26, 2020

A Feature 1 25 Laps | AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories

1. 8-Alex Sewell[2]; 2. 15-Jase Randolph[1]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]; 4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[8]; 5. 22E-Blake Edwards[10]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal[14]; 7. 88-Terry Easum[15]; 8. P78-Perry Pickard[17]; 9. 82-Keith Bolton[18]; 10. 22X-Charlie Crumpton[19]; 11. 2C-Whit Gastineau[9]; 12. 62-James Shoun[22]; 13. 9-Casey Buechler[20]; 14. 2L-Brandon Leland[23]; 15. 22T-Frank Taft[24]; 16. 11-Avery Goodman[4]; 17. 3F-Roy Larkin[13]; 18. 22C-Robert Sellers[6]; 19. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[11]; 20. 21P-Justin Patocka[5]; 21. 39-Kimberly Tyre[25]; 22. 55-Johnny Kent[7]; 23. 31-Casey Wills[21]; 24. 6N-Cameron Hagin[12]; 25. 22-Danny Smith[16]

B Feature 1 12 Laps

1. 88-Terry Easum[1]; 2. 22-Danny Smith[3]; 3. P78-Perry Pickard[2]; 4. 82-Keith Bolton[6]; 5. 22X-Charlie Crumpton[4]; 6. 9-Casey Buechler[10]; 7. 14-Stephanie Chappell[8]; 8. 62-James Shoun[12]; 9. 22T-Frank Taft[11]; 10. 2L-Brandon Leland[13]; 11. 38-Spencer Mason[9]; 12. 30J-Larry Bratti[15]; 13. 6-Alison Slaton[5]; 14. 31-Casey Wills[14]; 15. 39-Kimberly Tyre[16]; 16. 79-Tim Kent[7]; 17. 56-Nicholas Lucito[17]

Heat 1 8 Laps | Car & Fleet Parts

1. 15-Jase Randolph[4]; 2. 21P-Justin Patocka[1]; 3. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[2]; 4. 6N-Cameron Hagin[5]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[7]; 6. 79-Tim Kent[6]; 7. 38-Spencer Mason[8]; 8. 39-Kimberly Tyre[3]

Heat 2 8 Laps | M&W Aluminum

1. 11-Avery Goodman[2]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 3. 3F-Roy Larkin[1]; 4. P78-Perry Pickard[4]; 5. 6-Alison Slaton[5]; 6. 22T-Frank Taft[3]; 7. 9-Casey Buechler[8]; 8. 30J-Larry Bratti[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps | Wesmar

1. 22C-Robert Sellers[1]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]; 3. 5-Joe Bob Lee[6]; 4. 22-Danny Smith[4]; 5. 82-Keith Bolton[5]; 6. 62-James Shoun[3]; 7. 2L-Brandon Leland[7]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 55-Johnny Kent[2]; 2. 2C-Whit Gastineau[1]; 3. 22E-Blake Edwards[4]; 4. 22X-Charlie Crumpton[3]; 5. 88-Terry Easum[7]; 6. 14-Stephanie Chappell[6]; 7. 31-Casey Wills[5]

Margin of victory: 02.023 seconds

Contingency Winners

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories winner: Alex Sewell

Car & Fleet Heat 1: Jase Randolph

M & W Aluminum Heat 2: Avery Goodman

WESMAR Heat 3: Robert Sellers

OCRS Heat 4: Johnny Kent

B Feature: Terry Easum

AMSOIL High Point: Zach Chappell

DFR Discount Tire Hard Charger: James Shoun +10