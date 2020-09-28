Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Eyeing First Short Track Nationals Title

Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 28, 2020) Having won some of the biggest events in 360cid competition, the one that has consistently eluded Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has been the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

“The last two ASCS National races we’ve had there, we’ve one, and we’ve dominated prelim nights, but it seems like when we get to the final we’re either in the wrong spot, or things just don’t go our way, but I’ve never felt like we just got outright beat because we didn’t have the car to win the race, we were just dealing with circumstances,” stated Sam.

Looking at the Sunnyvale, Texas driver’s record, Sam has three prelim night victories to his credit, has made the Short Track Nationals finale seven times and has amassed a trio of podium runs, four top-five, and a half-dozen top ten finishes.

Entering the $10,041 to win weekend fresh off his third Hockett/McMillin Memorial title, Sam is racing for more than the Short Track National Title, as for the first time, the weekend will also count towards tour standings with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Despite having a 262-point buffer, that can all change in the blink of an eye.

“That’s just part of it, but we’re not worried about that,” explained Hafertepe.

“My focus is on winning. The points will be there, and they’ll take care of themselves, and we’re just focused on making sure we get in a good position come Saturday night to be in the running. We need to start in the first two rows, get out front, and set the pace.”

The star-studded event takes place Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3, with a Thursday night Test and Tune preceding the event. Two-day tickets are on sale for $40. Tickets purchased the day of the race are $20 for Friday and $28 for Saturday. For the two-day tickets and day of purchase, paying by Debit or Credit Card will add $2.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (501) 455-4567 or online at https://www.i-30speedway.com/short-track-nationals.

Practice on Thursday, October 1, will open at 4:00 P.M. with cars on track from 7:00 P.M through 9:30 P.M. (CT). Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3, will open at 4:00 P.M. Hot Laps will be at 7:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT).

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Fans unable to attend can view the event at http://www.floracing.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour | ASCS Mid-South

What: COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire

Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

When: October 2-3, 2020

Ticket Info:

Friday, October 2: $20 ($22 with Debit/Credit Card)

Saturday, October 3: $28 ($28 with Debit/Credit Card)

Two-Day: $40 ($42 with Debit/Credit Card)

Youth 12 and under Free into the Grandstands thanks to Hog Wild Janitorial Services LLC on Friday night and Howard Moore Racing on Saturday night

Practice Times: October 1, 2020

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

Race Day Times – October 2-3, 2020:

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Gates: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:30 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld (#14272735-78)

RACEceiver: 454.000

Track Contact Info:

Location: 12297 I-30, Little Rock, AR 72209

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Email: raceytlc@sbcglobal.net

Website: https://www.i-30speedway.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/I-30-Speedway-132861716779250

Twitter: https://twitter.com/I30_Speedway

Past STN Champions: Blake Hahn (2018 and 2019); Sammy Swindell (2017, 2016, 2013, 2011, and 1990); Christopher Bell (2014); Paul McMahan (2012 and 2002); Brad Sweet (2010); Tony Bruce, Jr. (2009 and 2008); Jason Meyers (2007); Jason Johnson (2006); Tim Montgomery (2005); Gary Wright (2004, 2003, 1999, and 1995); Jason Sides (2001); Mike Ward (2000); Tim Crawley (1998); Wayne Johnson (1997); Pete Butler (1996); Terry Gray (1994); John Gerloff (1993); Steve Kinser (1991; 1989, and 1988); Rain (2015 and 1992)

2020 Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,942; 2. Roger Crockett 1,680; 3. Harli White 1,613; 4. Scott Bogucki 1,600; 5. Jordon Mallett 1,581; 6. Blake Hahn 1,539; 7. Dylan Westbrook 1,526, 8. Matt Covington 1,446; 9. Garet Williamson 1,367; 10. Danny Sams 1,282; 11. Chase Randall 1,237; 12. Alex Hill 1,226; 13. Ryan Bickett 1,133; 14. Travis Reber 1,107; 15. Justin Sanders 907;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 6 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park; 6/25 – Caney Valley Speedway; 6/27 – I-30 Speedway; 7/17 – U.S. 36 Raceway; 9/13 – I-80 Speedway; 9/19 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Mark Smith – 2 (9/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway, 9/18 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (2/28 – Canyon Speedway Park); Brad Sweet – 1 (3/6 – Merced Speedway); Andy Forsberg – 1 (3/8 – Petaluma Speedway); Harli White – 1 (7/11 – Riverside International Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (8/6 – Knoxville Raceway); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (8/7 – Knoxville Raceway); Kerry Madsen – 1 (8/8 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/9 – Southern Iowa Speedway);

