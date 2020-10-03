McHugh Wins Opening Night of the 2020 Queensland Sprintcar Championship

BRISBANE, QLD (October 3, 2020) — Lachlan McHugh won the opening night feature of the 2020 Queensland Sprintcar Championship at Ausdesk Archerfield Speedway. McHugh took the lead from Luke Oldfield on lap nine and pulled away for the victory. Oldfield held on for second with Cody Maroske, Brent Kratzmann, and Mitchell Gee rounding out the top five.

Chris Singleton won the midget car feature while Jacob Jolley won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.

2020 Queensland Sprintcar Championship

Ausdesk Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, Queensland

Saturday October 3, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifiying:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh, 11.651

2. 17-Luke Oldfield, 11.743

3. 75-Darren Jensen, 11.872

4. 5-Cody Maroske, 11.898

5. 10-Adam Butler, 11.938

6. Q2-Brent Kratzmann, 11.942

7. 33-Callum Walker, 12.011

8. 65-Mitchell Gee, 12.014

9. 78-Andrew Corbet, 12.018

10. 59-Kevin Titman, 12.053

11. 89-Dave Fanning, 12.080

12. 28-Allan Woods, 12.120

13. Q7-Aaron Kelly, 12.137

14. 51-Tim Farrell, 12.166

15. 21-Nick Whell, 12.175

16. 14-Mark Pholi, 12.222

17. NQ2-Andrew Baumber, 12.293

18. 43-Paul Rooks, 12.314

19. 54-Randy Morgan, 12.360

20. 47-Brendon Claridge, 12.447

21. 34-Kevin Britten, 12.459

22. 42-Kristy Bonsey, 12.467

23. 8-Brock Dean, 12.628

24. 46-Dylan Menz, 12.644

25. 74-Brodie Tulloch, 12.915

26. 9-Nathan McFarlane, 12.940

27. 13-Zack Howell, 13.174

28. 73-Libby Ellis, 13.780

29. 18-Scott Genrich, 14.438

Heat Race #1:

1. 54-Randy Morgan

2. 17-Luke Oldfield

3. 21-Nick Whell

4. 65-Mitchell Gee

5. 28-Allan Woods

6. 42-Kristy Bonsey

7. 14-Mark Pholi

8. 33-Callum Walker

9. 13-Zack Howell

Heat Race #2:

1. 47-Brendon Claridge

2. 43-Paul Rooks

3. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

4. 5-Cody Maroske

5. 75-Darren Jensen

6. Q7-Aaron Kelly

7. 78-Andrew Corbet

8. 8-Brock Dean

9. 9-Nathan McFarlane

Heat Race #3:

1. 59-Kevin Titman

2. 34-Kevin Britten

3. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

4. 89-Dave Fanning

5. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

6. 10-Adam Butler

7. 51-Tim Farrell

8. 46-Dylan Menz

9. 74-Brodie Tulloch

10. 73-Libby Ellis

Heat Race #4:

1. 21-Nick Whell

2. 28-Allan Woods

3. 65-Mitchell Gee

4. 17-Luke Oldfield

5. 43-Paul Rooks

6. 42-Kristy Bonsey

7. 59-Kevin Titman

8. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

9. 73-Libby Ellis

Heat Race #5:

1. 34-Kevin Britten

2. 54-Randy Morgan

3. Q7-Aaron Kelly

4. 33-Callum Walker

5. 5-Cody Maroske

6. 10-Adam Butler

7. 14-Mark Pholi

8. 8-Brock Dean

9. 9-Nathan McFarlane

Heat Race #6:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. 89-Dave Fanning

3. 47-Brendon Claridge

4. 51-Tim Farrell

5. 74-Brodie Tulloch

6. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

7. 46-Dylan Menz

8. 78-Andrew Corbet

9. 13-Zack Howell

10. 75-Darren Jensen

A-Main:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. 17-Luke Oldfield

3. 5-Cody Maroske

4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

5. 65-Mitchell Gee

6. 59-Kevin Titman

7. Q7-Aaron Kelly

8. 28-Allan Woods

9. 33-Callum Walker

10. 10-Adam Butler

11. 89-Dave Fanning

12. 34-Kevin Britten

13. 51-Tim Farrell

14. 54-Randy Morgan

15. 21-Nick Whell

16. 78-Andrew Corbet

17. 43-Paul Rooks

18. 47-Brendon Claridge

Midget Cars

Qualifying:

1. 46-Chris Singleton, 14.779

2. 8-Scott Doyle, 14.896

3. 37-Lachy Paulger, 15.083

4. 36-Cal Whatmore, 15.269

5. 5-Brodie Tulloch, 15.272

6. 11-Charlie Brown, 15.526

7. 45-Tom Clauss, 15.564

8. 15-Darren Dillon, 15.585

9. 81-Brad Dawson, 15.689

10. 18-Nathan Mathers, 16.122

11. 6-Darren Vine, 16.128

12. 56-Ricky Robinson, 16.316

13. 23-Zac MacDonald, 16.593

14. 3-Glenn Wright, 17.634

15. 95-Gavin McDowell, 17.876

16. 16-Matt O’Neil, 0

17. 93-Nick McDowell, 0

Heat Race #1:

1. 6-Darren Vine

2. 81-Brad Dawson

3. 95-Gavin McDowell

4. 11-Charlie Brown

Heat Race #2:

1. 45-Tom Clauss

2. 18-Nathan Mathers

3. 36-Cal Whatmore

4. 8-Scott Doyle

5. 46-Chris Singleton

6. 5-Brodie Tulloch

7. 15-Darren Dillon

8. 37-Lachy Paulger

Heat Race #3:

1. 6-Darren Vine

2. 17-Rusty Whittaker

3. 81-Brad Dawson

4. 56-Ricky Robinson

5. 23-Zac MacDonald

6. 95-Gavin McDowell

Heat Race #4:

1. 46-Chris Singleton

2. 36-Cal Whatmore

3. 15-Darren Dillon

4. 18-Nathan Mathers

5. 45-Tom Clauss

6. 8-Scott Doyle

7. 37-Lachy Paulger

8. 5-Brodie Tulloch

Feature:

1. 46-Chris Singleton

2. 36-Cal Whatmore

3. 15-Darren Dillon

4. 18-Nathan Mathers

5. 45-Tom Clauss

6. 8-Scott Doyle

7. 37-Lachy Paulger

8. 5-Brodie Tulloch

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 80-Trent Martin, 15.085

2. 18-Brody Thomsen, 15.458

3. 28-Paul Robinson, 15.479

4. 50-Jayden O’Toole, 15.561

5. 82-Jacob Jolley, 15.639

6. 9-Ryan Harris, 15.686

7. 22-Anthony Joyce, 15.701

8. 80-Liam Atkinson, 15.705

9. 75-Timothy Harris, 15.747

10. 36-Michael Butcher, 15.797

11. 91-James Barton, 15.816

12. 42-Shaun Knight, 15.820

13. 26-Paul Newcombe, 15.861

14. 47-Lachie Robertson, 15.885

15. 30-Shane Costello, 15.920

16. 77-Michael Reid, 15.920

17. 40-James Grady, 15.939

18. 44-Declan Brownsey, 15.952

19. 10-Chris Catchpole, 15.966

20. 78-Steve Pilkington, 16.088

21. 17-Lance Dawson, 16.122

22. 12-Ben Manson, 16.226

23. 11-Kevin Willis, 16.628

24. 24-Scott Mortensen, 16.629

25. 99-Dan Evans, 16.920

Heat Race #1:

1. 11-Kevin Willis

2. 18-Brody Thomsen

3. 75-Timothy Harris

4. 36-Michael Butcher

5. 50-Jayden O’Toole

6. 91-James Barton

7. 30-Shane Costello

8. 10-Chris Catchpole

9. 44-Declan Brownsey

10. 22-Anthony Joyce

11. 24-Scott Mortensen

12. 99-Dan Evans

Heat Race #2:

1. 82-Jacob Jolley

2. 9-Ryan Harris

3. 80-Trent Martin

4. 28-Paul Robinson

5. 80-Liam Atkinson

6. 47-Lachie Robertson

7. 42-Shaun Knight

8. 77-Michael Reid

9. 40-James Grady

10. 78-Steve Pilkington

11. 17-Lance Dawson

Heat Race #3:

1. 9-Ryan Harris

2. 82-Jacob Jolley

3. 77-Michael Reid

4. 18-Brody Thomsen

5. 10-Chris Catchpole

6. 30-Shane Costello

7. 44-Declan Brownsey

8. 40-James Grady

9. 78-Steve Pilkington

Heat Race #4:

1. 80-Trent Martin

2. 28-Paul Robinson

3. 50-Jayden O’Toole

4. 36-Michael Butcher

5. 26-Paul Newcombe

6. 47-Lachie Robertson

7. 42-Shaun Knight

8. 80-Liam Atkinson

9. 12-Ben Manson

10. 75-Timothy Harris

11. 99-Dan Evans

12. 22-Anthony Joyce

13. 24-Scott Mortensen

14. 91-James Barton

B-Main:

1. 40-James Grady

2. 91-James Barton

3. 22-Anthony Joyce

4. 12-Ben Manson

5. 78-Steve Pilkington

A-Main:

1. 82-Jacob Jolley

2. 80-Trent Martin

3. 28-Paul Robinson

4. 36-Michael Butcher

5. 50-Jayden O’Toole

6. 18-Brody Thomsen

7. 80-Liam Atkinson

8. 77-Michael Reid

9. 91-James Barton

10. 26-Paul Newcombe

11. 44-Declan Brownsey

12. 22-Anthony Joyce

13. 47-Lachie Robertson

14. 40-James Grady

15. 9-Ryan Harris

16. 12-Ben Manson

17. 10-Chris Catchpole

18. 11-Kevin Willis

19. 75-Timothy Harris

20. 30-Shane Costello