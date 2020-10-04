Toledo’s Rollie Beale Classic Rained Out

From Richie Murray

TOLEDO, Ohio (October 3, 2020) — Today’s USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series Hemelgarn Racing/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic has been canceled due to persistent rain throughout the morning with a forecast of more rain throughout the afternoon and night.

The USAC Silver Crown season continues on Sunday afternoon, October 18, with the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Fatheadz Eyewear, which will serve as the series’ season finale. Tickets are on sale for the event now at www.TrackEnterprises.com.